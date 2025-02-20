Henry Cejudo is embracing underdog role against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has said that he’s embracing his underdog role against Song Yadong this weekend at UFC Seattle.

As we know, Henry Cejudo is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history. He is one of the few competitors who has held two belts in two different weight classes, and while that was many years ago, the veteran is still competing at an elite level – despite losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.

He’s clearly still hungry to reach the top of the mountain and at UFC Seattle, he’ll attempt to prove he still has what it takes. In a blockbuster main event, Cejudo will lock horns with Song Yadong in what promises to be an exciting collision at 135 pounds.

In the eyes of Cejudo himself, he’s the underdog, which is something that he’s more than happy to take on his shoulders.