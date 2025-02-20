Henry Cejudo is embracing underdog role against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

By Harry Kettle - February 20, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has said that he’s embracing his underdog role against Song Yadong this weekend at UFC Seattle.

Henry Cejudo, Dana White

As we know, Henry Cejudo is one of the most successful fighters in UFC history. He is one of the few competitors who has held two belts in two different weight classes, and while that was many years ago, the veteran is still competing at an elite level – despite losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.

He’s clearly still hungry to reach the top of the mountain and at UFC Seattle, he’ll attempt to prove he still has what it takes. In a blockbuster main event, Cejudo will lock horns with Song Yadong in what promises to be an exciting collision at 135 pounds.

In the eyes of Cejudo himself, he’s the underdog, which is something that he’s more than happy to take on his shoulders.

Cejudo loves underdog role

“I’m 11 years his elder,” Cejudo told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “He’s an explosive fighter, really good at countering. He’s a guy that could shut your lights off with one punch. But I think the same reason why his greatest gift is also his worst enemy, too. That gas tank could completely go to straight to ‘E.’

“I love the fact they’re giving me a younger fighter. I love the fact that my back is against the wall. There’s a chip on my shoulder. I love the fact that I’m an underdog because these are the moments where I shine.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you expect to happen when Henry Cejudo returns to the Octagon this weekend? Do you also agree that if he’s an underdog and if so, how substantial is that title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

