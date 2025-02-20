Henry Cejudo teases possible return to UFC’s flyweight division

By Harry Kettle - February 20, 2025

Henry Cejudo has teased the idea of a return to where it all began for him – the UFC’s flyweight division.

Henry Cejudo

As we know, Henry Cejudo has achieved a great deal in mixed martial arts. He’s also done a lot in combat sports as a whole, dating back to his gold medal days at the Olympics. Now, however, the veteran fighter is attempting to vault his way back into another title opportunity, which will be easier said than done.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo is embracing underdog role against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

This weekend, we’ll see Cejudo return to bantamweight once again to battle Song Yadong. If he wins, there’s every chance that he gets back into that conversation. However, if he loses, then many will wonder whether or not a second retirement would be on the horizon.

A third possible option, though, is that Cejudo heads back down to flyweight. It’s where he won his first world title in the UFC, and it’s the division that saw him really make a mark in this game. In a recent interview, ‘Triple C’ confirmed that 125 is an idea that he’s entertaining.

Cejudo teases flyweight return

“I could be going back down,” Cejudo said. “With a victory here, I don’t think there’s anybody at flyweight that could sell the division. I think there’s too many dry people at that weight division.

“I feel like what I’ve done in combat sports, particularly the flyweights, saving that division, back in 2020, there could be a resurrection there. … First things first: get through Song, get through the dong, and do it that way.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you want to see Henry Cejudo compete in the flyweight division again? Do you believe he’d be able to compete for a world title once more? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

