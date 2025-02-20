Henry Cejudo teases possible return to UFC’s flyweight division

Henry Cejudo has teased the idea of a return to where it all began for him – the UFC’s flyweight division.

As we know, Henry Cejudo has achieved a great deal in mixed martial arts. He’s also done a lot in combat sports as a whole, dating back to his gold medal days at the Olympics. Now, however, the veteran fighter is attempting to vault his way back into another title opportunity, which will be easier said than done.

RELATED: Henry Cejudo is embracing underdog role against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

This weekend, we’ll see Cejudo return to bantamweight once again to battle Song Yadong. If he wins, there’s every chance that he gets back into that conversation. However, if he loses, then many will wonder whether or not a second retirement would be on the horizon.

A third possible option, though, is that Cejudo heads back down to flyweight. It’s where he won his first world title in the UFC, and it’s the division that saw him really make a mark in this game. In a recent interview, ‘Triple C’ confirmed that 125 is an idea that he’s entertaining.