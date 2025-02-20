Jonathan Haggerty insists Superlek would be in for “long night” 

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty believes there’s still more to come of his rivalry with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the future.

“The General” returns to action this Thursday, February 20, in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, he defends his kickboxing gold against #1-ranked contender Wei Rui.

Back in 2023, Haggerty had the best year of his career. The 27-year-old claimed both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts to set him apart from the rest of the division.

But he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Superlek at ONE 168: Denver last September. Now Haggerty wants to reclaim the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. This time, he promises Superlek that it won’t be done and dusted inside one minute.

“You don’t know how frustrating it is. I was super ready. It’s probably the best I’ve ever felt apart from this fight camp. Maybe we’ll get a rematch, and we make it a win this time,” Haggerty told the Bangkok Post.

“Any rule set [is fine] really, as long as I keep my guard up this time and don’t rush in and be too eager. But 100 percent I’d welcome him over to kickboxing – he’ll have a long night this time.”