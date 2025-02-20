Jonathan Haggerty insists Superlek would be in for “long night” 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - February 19, 2025

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty believes there’s still more to come of his rivalry with two-division king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the future.  

jonathan haggerty and superlek

“The General” returns to action this Thursday, February 20, in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar inside Doha’s Lusail Sports Arena. There, he defends his kickboxing gold against #1-ranked contender Wei Rui.  

Back in 2023, Haggerty had the best year of his career. The 27-year-old claimed both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing belts to set him apart from the rest of the division.  

But he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Superlek at ONE 168: Denver last September. Now Haggerty wants to reclaim the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. This time, he promises Superlek that it won’t be done and dusted inside one minute.  

“You don’t know how frustrating it is. I was super ready. It’s probably the best I’ve ever felt apart from this fight camp. Maybe we’ll get a rematch, and we make it a win this time,” Haggerty told the Bangkok Post. 

“Any rule set [is fine] really, as long as I keep my guard up this time and don’t rush in and be too eager. But 100 percent I’d welcome him over to kickboxing – he’ll have a long night this time.”  

Jonathan Haggerty promises no stone has gone unturned ahead of ONE 171: Qatar

ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty is determined to make the first defense of his crown as successful as possible.  

In the lead up to fight night, the British puncher has done his homework on Wei Rui. He knows the wealth of experience his Chinese foe possesses, so that’s why he believes he’s done everything humanly possible to secure a victory. 

“I’m very excited to defend my belt against Wei Rui. He’s a very credible opponent,” Haggerty said at ONE 171: Qatar’s pre-fight press conference.  

“He’s the #1-ranked contender for a reason. We’ve left no stone unturned. We haven’t overlooked him, and we’re just excited to put on a great performance for everyone.”  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jonathan Haggerty ONE Championship Superlek Kiatmoo9

Related

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio

Three fights at ONE 171: Qatar that fans shouldn't miss 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 19, 2025
Bibiano Fernandes
Kevin Belingon

Bibiano Fernandes opens up on love of coaching ahead of retirement bout at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 18, 2025

Martial arts doesn’t end at ONE 171: Qatar for former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Bibiano Fernandes.   

Wei Rui
ONE Championship

Wei Rui confident he can dethrone Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 18, 2025

Chinese megastar Wei Rui can see gold on the horizon at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock expects "firefight" with Japanese rising star at ONE 171: Qatar

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

Bantamweight Muay Thai sensation Jake Peacock is ready to make an impact when he returns to action at ONE 171: Qatar.  

Jarred Brooks
Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks aiming for early finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks wants to put his rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed at ONE 171: Qatar. Furthermore, he wants to do it as quickly as possible.  

Kevin Belingon

Kevin Belingon ready for war with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: “Wherever this fight goes” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025
Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Phetjeeja to defend ONE Atomweight World Title against Kana at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 17, 2025

If you thought ONE Championship’s return to Japan was stacked enough, the promotion just bolstered the card with a fifth World Title affair featuring Phetjeeja.   

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight crown against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

Two of the world’s best submission grapplers will be pitted against one another in a prolific World Title showdown at ONE Fight Night 31.  

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
Joshua Pacio

Joshua Pacio takes inspiration from Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 171  

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 14, 2025

ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio wants to stay at the top of the mountain for as long as possible. To do so, “The Passion” has taken inspiration from former flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson.  

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks aiming for "first round" finish of Joshua Pacio at ONE 171: Qatar 

BJPENN.COM Staff - February 13, 2025

Jarred Brooks is ready to put his three-year rivalry with lineal king Joshua Pacio to bed. And he wants to do it as quickly as possible.   