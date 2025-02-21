Henry Cejudo considering return to flyweight division after UFC Seattle: “There could be a resurrection”

Henry Cejudo is open to returning to his former stomping grounds.

Cejudo is set to headline UFC Seattle on Saturday against Song Yadong. It’s a crucial fight for the bantamweight division, but it may be Cejudo’s last in the division.

The former flyweight and bantamweight champ says he’s thinking about dropping back down to 125lbs as he thinks the division needs saving.

“I’ve got to cut the weight, but there is a potential thing that I could be going back down,” Henry Cejudo said at media day. “With a victory here, I don’t think there’s anybody at flyweight that could really sell the division. I think there’s too many dry people at that weight division. I feel like what I’ve done in combat sports, particularly the flyweights, is saving that division back in 2020. There could be a resurrection there.”

Cejudo won the flyweight title with a decision win over Demetrious Johnson in 2018. He defended the belt one time before moving up to bantamweight and won the 135lbs title, too.