Henry Cejudo considering return to flyweight division after UFC Seattle: “There could be a resurrection”

By Cole Shelton - February 21, 2025

Henry Cejudo is open to returning to his former stomping grounds.

Henry Cejudo

Cejudo is set to headline UFC Seattle on Saturday against Song Yadong. It’s a crucial fight for the bantamweight division, but it may be Cejudo’s last in the division.

The former flyweight and bantamweight champ says he’s thinking about dropping back down to 125lbs as he thinks the division needs saving.

“I’ve got to cut the weight, but there is a potential thing that I could be going back down,” Henry Cejudo said at media day. “With a victory here, I don’t think there’s anybody at flyweight that could really sell the division. I think there’s too many dry people at that weight division. I feel like what I’ve done in combat sports, particularly the flyweights, is saving that division back in 2020. There could be a resurrection there.”

Cejudo won the flyweight title with a decision win over Demetrious Johnson in 2018. He defended the belt one time before moving up to bantamweight and won the 135lbs title, too.

Henry Cejudo says he would add storylines to flyweight

If Henry Cejudo does return to flyweight, he would immediately be in the title picture.

Cejudo says he has a history with Alexandre Pantoja and thinks a title fight would make the flyweight division a big deal again.

“I love Pantoja, and that’s another thing, too,” Cejudo said. “I spent New Year’s (with him) – I’m super close to Pantoja. He’s a great fighter, but sometimes I think he can create storylines because everybody is kind of dry at flyweight. There’s no tussle. There’s no storylines. When I became champion, it was my responsibility. It was my responsibility when I talked to Dana. They were going to get rid of the division. He told me, ‘Hey man I just want to let you know that I’m going to grant you your decision.'”

However, if Cejudo beats Yadong at UFC Seattle, he would be in the title picture at bantamweight, so whether or not he would drop down to flyweight is uncertain.

Cejudo is 16-4 as a pro and on a two-fight losing streak after losing to Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain sterling for the belt.

