Islam Makhachev’s team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after ‘El Matador’ vacates UFC gold

By Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has praise for Ilia Topuria, but he’s still not keen on “El Matador” getting a UFC lightweight title shot.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Ilia Topuria has vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship. Fighting for the vacant gold will be Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 314. While Topuria vs. Makhachev has not been made official at this time, Ariel Helwani reports that this is being planned potentially as early as International Fight Week. Helwani later noted that Topuria wouldn’t have vacated the featherweight title for a number one contender fight.

Head coach Javier Mendez realizes that whatever the UFC wants is what’s going to happen, but team Makhachev isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea.

RELATED: DANA WHITE EXPLAINS ILIA TOPURIA VACATING UFC FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

Team Makhachev Remains Lukewarm on Potential Topuria Fight

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Mendez did have some kind words for Ilia Topuria after “El Matador” decided to vacate the 145-pound gold.

“Respect, I can’t say anything more than that,” Mendez said. “Huge respect.”

With that said, the renowned American Kickboxing Academy coach explained why Islam Makhachev isn’t too excited about the possible matchup.

“I have big respect for that,” Mendez said. “For us, it’s one of those, we’re fighting another featherweight again. It is what it is. If that’s what the UFC is offering then that’s what they’re offering, but for him it’s huge, for us it’s another one of those situations where we’re supposed to win.”

Mendez understands that the entertainment aspect outweighs actual sport when it comes to MMA.

“He is cutting the line, but it’s not a true sport,” Mendez said. “In a true sport, you’re cutting the line. In a sport like this, which is not a true sport, it’s entertainment first, so if more eyeballs are going to pay attention to Topuria, then obviously that’s what the UFC’s going to want.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria once more details become available.

