Islam Makhachev’s team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after ‘El Matador’ vacates UFC gold

Team Makhachev Remains Lukewarm on Potential Topuria Fight

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Mendez did have some kind words for Ilia Topuria after “El Matador” decided to vacate the 145-pound gold.

“Respect, I can’t say anything more than that,” Mendez said. “Huge respect.”

With that said, the renowned American Kickboxing Academy coach explained why Islam Makhachev isn’t too excited about the possible matchup.

“I have big respect for that,” Mendez said. “For us, it’s one of those, we’re fighting another featherweight again. It is what it is. If that’s what the UFC is offering then that’s what they’re offering, but for him it’s huge, for us it’s another one of those situations where we’re supposed to win.”

Mendez understands that the entertainment aspect outweighs actual sport when it comes to MMA.

“He is cutting the line, but it’s not a true sport,” Mendez said. “In a true sport, you’re cutting the line. In a sport like this, which is not a true sport, it’s entertainment first, so if more eyeballs are going to pay attention to Topuria, then obviously that’s what the UFC’s going to want.”

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria once more details become available.