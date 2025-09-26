Henry Cejudo believes Ronda Rousey returning to UFC is possible

By Harry Kettle - September 26, 2025
Ronda Rousey

Henry Cejudo believes his fellow Olympian Ronda Rousey could potentially return to the UFC in the future.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest superstars in the history of mixed martial arts. She helped introduce women’s MMA to the Ultimate Fighting Championship and quickly established herself as the biggest name in the entire sport. Nowadays, however, her reputation is slightly different following two losses, a long break and a stint in professional wrestling.

Rousey still brings a lot to the table in terms of name value, but for the most part, she’s stayed away from the cage. Now, though, she’s said that she’s getting her love back for the sport, leading many to wonder whether or not she’ll come back.

In a recent podcast, Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on the possible return of Ronda Rousey.

Cejudo’s view on Rousey return

“She rekindled that love once again,” Cejudo said. “There’s videos of her training. She believes that she can be the champ once again. I will say this, people don’t know this, she’s beaten Kayla Harrison in a judo competition before, now that is the reigning world champion at 135 pounds.”

“The other thing that you’ve got to think about, too, she’s only three years older than Kayla Harrison,” Cejudo said. “I wouldn’t count out Ronda. I’m not saying she’s going to beat Kayla, so let’s not start something like that, what I’m saying is you still can’t count her out.”

Do you believe we are ever going to see Ronda Rousey compete in mixed martial arts again? If it does happen, who would you like to see her fight and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

