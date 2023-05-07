search

Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 288: “That was a very poor bout”

By Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 288 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight fight featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad

Burns (22-6 MMA) was making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, having recently scoring a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at last month’s UFC 287 event. Prior to that defeating ‘Gamebred’, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a slick submission win over Neil Magny.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sean Brady in October of last year (see that here). ‘Remember The Name’ had last tasted defeat way back in January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Belal Muhammad, Gilbert Burns

Tonight’s UFC 288 co-headliner resulted in a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember The Name’ was able to get the better of Gilbert Burns for all five rounds of the UFC 288 co-main event. Belal battered the ribs and right arm of ‘Durinho’ with kicks and seemingly cruised to a decision win.

Official UFC 288 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Burns vs. Muhammad’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 288:

Who would you like to see Belal Muhammad fight next following his victory over Gilbert Burns this evening in Newark?

Get all of tonight's pay-per-view event results here.

