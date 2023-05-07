Pros react after Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC 288: “That was a very poor bout”

Tonight’s UFC 288 was co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight fight featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Belal Muhammad.

Burns (22-6 MMA) was making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, having recently scoring a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at last month’s UFC 287 event. Prior to that defeating ‘Gamebred’, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a slick submission win over Neil Magny.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad (23-3 MMA) had entered the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sean Brady in October of last year (see that here). ‘Remember The Name’ had last tasted defeat way back in January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Tonight’s UFC 288 co-headliner resulted in a coming out party for Belal Muhammad. ‘Remember The Name’ was able to get the better of Gilbert Burns for all five rounds of the UFC 288 co-main event. Belal battered the ribs and right arm of ‘Durinho’ with kicks and seemingly cruised to a decision win.

Official UFC 288 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Burns vs. Muhammad’ below:

Big fight feels for this one #UFC288 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 7, 2023

We just saw Burns beat Masvidal and now we get another fight from him. Respect #UFC288 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 7, 2023

He beats Belal too — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 7, 2023

Watch Belal start southpaw and shake step over to ortho, he’s looking for that left head kick. Slick footwork. #UFC288 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 7, 2023

Burns shouldn’t get frustrated with the one failed takedown, he needs to keep looking for that fit in. #UFC288 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 7, 2023

Could be 1-1, could be 2-0 Belal. #UFC288 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2023

I wonder if these kicks from Belal are showing affects on Burns arms. #UFC288 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Belal Muhammad defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 288:

That was a very poor bout. Piss poor. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

So Belal vs Colby or Belal vs Leon?! Which is the better fight to make #UFC288 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 7, 2023

Man Belal always comes with the game plan. Left kick this time. Circled into the shot against Luque. Stayed in a real low stance and 1-2’d Brady. He has a plan and he sticks to it, so smart#UFC288 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 7, 2023

Belal going heal to build for the title fight! 😂 #UFC288 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2023

