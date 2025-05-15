Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate UFC lightweight title

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate the UFC lightweight title in order to move up to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev

As we know, Islam Makhachev is vacating the UFC lightweight championship. He’s doing so as a result of his decision to pursue the welterweight belt, which is currently held by Jack Della Maddalena. If Belal Muhammad had been able to defeat JDM in their UFC 315 title fight, Islam likely would’ve remained at 155 pounds to defend the strap against Ilia Topuria.

RELATED: Gilbert Burns explains how UFC loss to Khamzat Chimaev negatively impacted career

Alas, this is the position we find ourselves in, with welterweight looking as exciting as it has done in years. There are so many fascinating  contenders in the top 15 already and when you add Makhachev into the mix, it becomes clear to see that we have a new “glamour” division on our hands in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Gilbert Burns gave his thoughts on Makhachev’s decision to switch to welterweight.

Burns’ thoughts on Makhachev

“That’s gonna be a great fight. Islam has been working very hard, he’s been vocal in saying he wants to go up to 170. I think he’s big, I think he’s a big boy. He killed himself to make 155. That’s the right vision for Islam.”

“I like him moving up, proving himself. He’s number one pound for pound right now. It’s a good fight him and Jack [Della Maddalena], it’s a closer [fight] than people think.”

Get ready, folks, because things are about to heat up at 170 in a big way.

Do you believe that Islam Makhachev will become a two-division world champion in the UFC? Will Gilbert Burns be able to get the job done against Michael Morales this weekend in their main event clash? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gilbert Burns Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones' prediction for hypothetical heavyweight fight

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025
Paul Craig, UFC
UFC

Paul Craig admits he's fighting for his UFC future in return fight this weekend

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Craig believes that he’s fighting to stay in a job when he returns to battle it out with Rodolfo Bellato on Saturday.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg
Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg still believes Kayla Harrison "ran" from potential superfight

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

MMA legend Cris Cyborg believes that UFC contender Kayla Harrison ran away from a potential superfight against her.

Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis reacts to Nassourdine Imavov being backup fighter at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis had an interesting reaction after Nassourdine Imavov was announced as the backup fighter at UFC 319.

Gilbert Burns, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns explains how UFC loss to Khamzat Chimaev negatively impacted career

BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Gilbert Burns surprised a lot of people in his 2022 UFC loss to Khamzat Chimaev. Ahead of the fight, many people expected him to struggle with the undefeated Russian contender, but in the end, he pushed his opponent to the limit in a Fight of the Night-winning war.

Holly Holm

Former UFC champ Holly Holm to return to boxing ring on Jake Paul undercard

BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025
Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 319, MMA, Nassourdine Imavov
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC selects backup fighter for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Yesterday, the UFC finally announced a middleweight title fight between champion Dricus Du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. It’s one of the biggest fights on the calendar right now, and it will be a real shame if either man is injured, but the promotion has a plan in place just in case that happens.

Gilbert Burns, UFC
UFC

Gilbert Burns reveals why he didn't turn down Michael Morales bout amid three-fight skid

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025

Gilbert Burns never considered turning down a fight with Michael Morales.

Islam Makhachev Belal Muhammad
Islam Makhachev

UFC legend defends Islam Makhachev over claims he wanted Belal Muhammad to lose welterweight title

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025

A UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev rooted for Belal Muhammad to lose at UFC 315.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev has surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on all-time lightweight list, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 14, 2025

A former UFC champion believes that Islam Makhachev has taken the title of lightweight GOAT from Khabib Nurmagomedov.