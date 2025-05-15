Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate UFC lightweight title
Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate the UFC lightweight title in order to move up to welterweight.
As we know, Islam Makhachev is vacating the UFC lightweight championship. He’s doing so as a result of his decision to pursue the welterweight belt, which is currently held by Jack Della Maddalena. If Belal Muhammad had been able to defeat JDM in their UFC 315 title fight, Islam likely would’ve remained at 155 pounds to defend the strap against Ilia Topuria.
Alas, this is the position we find ourselves in, with welterweight looking as exciting as it has done in years. There are so many fascinating contenders in the top 15 already and when you add Makhachev into the mix, it becomes clear to see that we have a new “glamour” division on our hands in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Gilbert Burns gave his thoughts on Makhachev’s decision to switch to welterweight.
Burns’ thoughts on Makhachev
“That’s gonna be a great fight. Islam has been working very hard, he’s been vocal in saying he wants to go up to 170. I think he’s big, I think he’s a big boy. He killed himself to make 155. That’s the right vision for Islam.”
“I like him moving up, proving himself. He’s number one pound for pound right now. It’s a good fight him and Jack [Della Maddalena], it’s a closer [fight] than people think.”
Get ready, folks, because things are about to heat up at 170 in a big way.
Do you believe that Islam Makhachev will become a two-division world champion in the UFC? Will Gilbert Burns be able to get the job done against Michael Morales this weekend in their main event clash? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!