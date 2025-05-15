Thiago Moises confident he will finish Jared Gordon in a “fun fight” at UFC Vegas 106: “I have the skills to beat him”
Thiago Moises has plenty of confidence in his skills ahead of his UFC Vegas 106 fight against Jared Gordon.
After Moises beat Trey Ogden in January, he wanted to fight again as he and his wife are expecting a girl at the beginning of June. So, Moises is thankful the UFC granted his wish as he will return on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 106.
“Yeah, I’m very grateful to the UFC. I just fought in January. She’s going to give birth at the beginning of June, so I told the UFC that I’d love to fight before that. I’m very grateful that they gave me a fight before that,” Moises said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ll be able to fight and then help my wife out with my baby girl.”
Although Moises was more worried about the date than the opponent, he is glad to fight someone like Jared Gordon. Thiago Moises believes Gordon is a tough test, and a veteran like him, so he’s excited for it.
“I just asked for a fight on May 17, and this is the opponent they offered,” Moises said. “I respect Jared Gordon a lot, and I liked this fight. And, as everyone knows, I don’t turn down any fight.”
Thiago Moises is expecting a ‘fun fight’ against Jared Gordon
Entering UFC Vegas 106, Thiago Moises has plenty of confidence that he will be able to dictate where the fight plays out.
Moises believes he’s the better striker and grappler and will be able to finish Gordon.
“He’s a veteran, he has a lot of heart, and doesn’t stop going forward. I’m training very hard for this fight, and I have the skills to beat him. I have the strength, the cardio, but it’s going to be a fun fight… I see myself finishing him on the feet or on the ground. I’m going to mix it up, it’s an MMA fight,” Moises said.
Should Moises win, the goal is to take a couple of months off to be with his family and return later this year. When he does, Moises believes he’ll get a ranked opponent next.
“A win over him would get me a ranked opponent next,” Moises concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Thiago Moises UFC