Thiago Moises confident he will finish Jared Gordon in a “fun fight” at UFC Vegas 106: “I have the skills to beat him”

Thiago Moises has plenty of confidence in his skills ahead of his UFC Vegas 106 fight against Jared Gordon.

After Moises beat Trey Ogden in January, he wanted to fight again as he and his wife are expecting a girl at the beginning of June. So, Moises is thankful the UFC granted his wish as he will return on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 106.

“Yeah, I’m very grateful to the UFC. I just fought in January. She’s going to give birth at the beginning of June, so I told the UFC that I’d love to fight before that. I’m very grateful that they gave me a fight before that,” Moises said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ll be able to fight and then help my wife out with my baby girl.”

Although Moises was more worried about the date than the opponent, he is glad to fight someone like Jared Gordon. Thiago Moises believes Gordon is a tough test, and a veteran like him, so he’s excited for it.

“I just asked for a fight on May 17, and this is the opponent they offered,” Moises said. “I respect Jared Gordon a lot, and I liked this fight. And, as everyone knows, I don’t turn down any fight.”