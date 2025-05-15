Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones’ prediction for hypothetical heavyweight fight

UFC legend Daniel Cormier doesn’t agree with Jon Jones’ thoughts on what would’ve happened if they fought each other at heavyweight.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He accomplished some great things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC. However, there was one man he couldn’t overcome: Jon Jones. These two warriors battled it out twice in two of the most bitterly contested bouts in the history of the promotion. On both occasions, Jones got the win, with the second of those victories later being ruled a no contest.

While there was no trilogy fight, many often wondered what would happen if Cormier and Jones met at heavyweight – as opposed to light heavyweight where they’d fought before. DC seemed to do some of his best work at the heavier weight class, whereas Jones hadn’t yet tested the waters up there. It made for an interesting debate, but unfortunately, we never got to see it play out.

Recently, Jon Jones declared that he believes he would’ve been Cormier even worse at heavyweight. As you can imagine, Daniel wasn’t too happy about those remarks.

