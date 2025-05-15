Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones’ prediction for hypothetical heavyweight fight

By Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier doesn’t agree with Jon Jones’ thoughts on what would’ve happened if they fought each other at heavyweight.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

As we know, Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He accomplished some great things throughout the course of his career, especially in the UFC. However, there was one man he couldn’t overcome: Jon Jones. These two warriors battled it out twice in two of the most bitterly contested bouts in the history of the promotion. On both occasions, Jones got the win, with the second of those victories later being ruled a no contest.

While there was no trilogy fight, many often wondered what would happen if Cormier and Jones met at heavyweight – as opposed to light heavyweight where they’d fought before. DC seemed to do some of his best work at the heavier weight class, whereas Jones hadn’t yet tested the waters up there. It made for an interesting debate, but unfortunately, we never got to see it play out.

Recently, Jon Jones declared that he believes he would’ve been Cormier even worse at heavyweight. As you can imagine, Daniel wasn’t too happy about those remarks.

Cormier doesn’t agree with Jones

“Let’s make this true to everybody: Jon Jones, when I was actively fighting, said ‘I would not fight Daniel at heavyweight because it gives him an advantage. That’s where he’s best at,'” Cormier said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “‘He’s out of his mind. … It was very bad English from Jon Jones.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe would’ve happened if Daniel Cormier faced off against Jon Jones in a heavyweight contest? What is your favorite memory from the career of DC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

