What’s next for Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Browns after UFC Vegas 111?

The UFC was back in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for a decent UFC Vegas 111 card. In the main event, welterweight contenders threw down as Gabriel Bonfim took on Randy Brown.

Entering the bout, Bonfim was coming off a split decision win over Stephen Thompson to extend his win streak to three. Brown, meanwhile, was coming off a KO win over Nicolas Dalby to return to the win column.

Ultimately, it was Bonfim who scored a second-round TKO win, as he landed a knee that dropped Brown, and the ref stopped the fight. Following the bout at UFC Vegas 111, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders.

Gabriel Bonfim

Gabriel Bonfim proved he was the real deal at UFC Vegas 111 with a great win over Randy Brown. Bonfim landed a solid knee that dropped Brown, and even before that, he was having a ton of success on the feet.

With the win at UFC Vegas 111, Bonfim could get a top-10 opponent next. Although he called out Colby Covington, it seems unlikely he will get that fight. Instead, a logical next bout should be against Joaquin Buckley, who’s ranked seventh. Buckley is coming off a decision loss to Kamaru Usman and will likely need to fight below him. Bonfim vs. Buckley can headline a Fight Night card in the first quarter of 2026, where the winner could get a top-five opponent.

Randy Brown

Randy Brown had a chance to enter the welterweight rankings with a win over Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Vegas 111. Brown entered the bout as the underdog and had a pretty competitive first round. Yet, in the second round, he got caught by a knee, and although he protested the stoppage, he did seem out.

Brown still remains a fun fighter at welterweight and is just on the outside of the rankings. He will likely need to fight someone outside the rankings next time out. So, a fight that makes sense is Brown vs. Jake Matthews, as both are coming off losses to get into the rankings. The winner should get a ranked opponent, while the loser becomes a gatekeeper.