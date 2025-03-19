Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London.
Edwards is set to fight for the first time since losing his welterweight title to Muhammad when he takes on Brady. It’s an intriguing fight as Edwards is the underdog and Muhammad expects the Brit to lose his second straight fight, and likely get finished in the process.
“This guys full of excuses that’s why Brady will beat him ..I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he’ll find a submission ..because Leon’s weak mentally and he’ll have flash backs from what I did to him,” Muhammad wrote on X.
Belal Muhammad has fought both Sean Brady and Leon Edwards so he is familiar with both of them, and he thinks the American’s wrestling will be too much. He also questioned Edwards’ mentality after he said fighting in the middle of the night was a big factor in his performance against Muhammad.
Leon Edwards wants a rematch with Belal Muhammad
Since losing his belt to Belal Muhammad last July, Leon Edwards has made it clear he wants to get the fight back.
Ahead of his UFC London fight against Sean Brady, Edwards says he wants to get a rematch with Muhammad to prove he’s the better fighter.
“I’d love to run it back with Belal,” Edwards said on his YouTube channel. “I feel like it’s difficult to say who wins (between Muhammad and Della Maddalena). Like I said, I’d probably prefer Belal, because he was the last guy to defeat me. And even though I had an off night, I feel like that’s what I need to get back. I truly believe that I am the better fight between me and him. And, (I want to) go out there and prove it again. But I’m focusing on Sean Brady right now, and I just have to go out there in London (and) get rid of him. Then, once I get rid of him, then a title shot is next for me.”
As for Muhammad, he’s set to take on Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in Montreal in May.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards Sean Brady UFC