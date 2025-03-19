Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London.

Edwards is set to fight for the first time since losing his welterweight title to Muhammad when he takes on Brady. It’s an intriguing fight as Edwards is the underdog and Muhammad expects the Brit to lose his second straight fight, and likely get finished in the process.

“This guys full of excuses that’s why Brady will beat him ..I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he’ll find a submission ..because Leon’s weak mentally and he’ll have flash backs from what I did to him,” Muhammad wrote on X.

Belal Muhammad has fought both Sean Brady and Leon Edwards so he is familiar with both of them, and he thinks the American’s wrestling will be too much. He also questioned Edwards’ mentality after he said fighting in the middle of the night was a big factor in his performance against Muhammad.