Francis Ngannou plans to “find out” if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin: “I’ve heard that he doesn’t”

Francis Ngannou is planning to ‘find out’ if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin.

It will be Francis Ngannou going up against Anthony Joshua on Saturday, March 9th in Saudi Arabia.

‘MMA Hour’ host Ariel Helwani broke the news on ‘X‘ this past Friday:

“Alright, massive breaking news this Friday evening, in the world of combat sports. I have confirmed, via (Saudi royal advisor) Mr. Turki AlAlSheikh that it is a done deal, it’s going down; Francis Ngannou, ‘Le Predator,’ the former UFC heavyweight champion, is returning to Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Of course, just a few months removed from his incredible performance against Tyson Fury; after an unbelievable year, where he leaves the UFC, he signs with PFL, then he gets the big Tyson fight and shocks everyone.”

Francis Ngannou made his professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury this past October where it was ‘The Gypsy King’ defeating ‘The Predator’ via a controversial split-decision victory.

Continuing, Helwani said:

“He (Ngannou) is returning to action, in a boxing match, later on this year; to go up against the former heavyweight champion, the man who had an incredible 2023 in his own right, the man who just won at ‘Day of Reckoning’ on December 23rd, in Riyadh—the one and only ‘AJ’ Anthony Joshua. It is a done deal on both ends. Anthony Joshua, Francis Ngannou, ten-round fight, later on this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

Ngannou, speaking to Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ shared his thoughts about his upcoming fight.

Francis Ngannou on Anthony Joshua: I've heard that he doesn't have a chin, I'm gonna find out.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/JUmvoAIrvZ — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 8, 2024

Helwani shared a clip of the video interview he had with British sports promoter, Eddie Hearn, where Hearn spoke about the possibility of a Ngannou vs Joshua fight, claiming it would be ‘easy money’ for Joshua. To which Ngannou commented:

“Eddie is a promoter, so that’s like a routine for him.”

“The date is set, 2 months from now and I don’t think any of them think they are going to have ‘easy money’.”

“I have heard (Anthony) doesn’t have a chin. I’m going to find out.”

Are you looking forward to Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua? Who do you predict will come out the victor?

