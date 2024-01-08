Francis Ngannou on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury: “It’s going to happen”

Francis Ngannou is speaking out on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury.

It was on Saturday, October 28th of last year, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Francis Ngannou made his first professional boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

The event was billed ‘Battle of the Baddest’ with the heavyweights going 10 rounds in the ring. The result was a victory for ‘The Gypsy King’. Fury, the reigning WCB heavyweight champion and Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion entertained and did not disappoint fans with a very competitive fight.

As for what is next for the 37-year-old ‘Predator’, he outlined his path for a rematch with Fury.

Francis Ngannou, speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’, which was posted to ‘X‘ by Jed I. Goodman, shared the following:

Francis Ngannou on a rematch with Tyson Fury: It's going to happen.#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/tN27KJYVFB — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 8, 2024

When asked on the video about the rematch Ngannou stated:

“Yes, there’s always been talk about that, always.”

“I mean even after the fight, the minister stepped into the Octagon and said, ‘get ready for the rematch.'”

When asked about the upcoming Fury vs Usyk heavyweight clash which takes place on Saturday, February 17th, Ngannou said:

“At the end of the day that won’t take anything away from the Fury rematch.”

As far as a timeframe goes, Ngannou replied:

“Our rematch term was in one year, within one year. In October of this year.”

Currently, Francis Ngannou is preparing for his 10 round boxing bout with Anthony Joshua which will take place on Saturday, March 9th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight boxing champion has a record of 27 wins and 3 losses (24 of those wins coming via way of KO).

So, while Ngannou and Fury both have different opponents coming up within the next couple of months, the two will indeed meet again before years end.

