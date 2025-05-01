Legendary UFC coach accuses Keanu Reeves of stealing his technique in Jon Wick

Keanu Reeves is in hot water with one of the most accomplished MMA coaches in UFC history.

The coach in question Firas Zahabi, who runs things at Tristar in Montreal. Zahabi’s main claim to fame is coaching former two-division UFC champion and bona fide MMA legend Georges St-Pierre throughout his Hall of Fame career. That, and inventing a technique Keanu Reeves used in one of the films in the Jon Wick series, apparently.

Zahabi hurled his accusation at Reeves in a video posted to his YouTube channel. He claimed the popular Hollywood star stole a move called the “web guard” during a fight scene.

“I’m like jumping upside down and I’m grabbing guys and I’m rolling them over,” Zahabi said of the technique (transcribed by MMA Mania). “It was a great move, it’s called the web guard. I used to call it the web guard. I used to rush people punching and kicking and then whenever they would grab a hold of me, if they grabbed me with an underhook, I would jump web guard. If I grab them with an underhook, I could also do it, so it didn’t matter to me, which is what I loved. As soon as we tied up, I could get the fight to the ground.”