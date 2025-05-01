Belal Muhammad makes bold prediction for UFC 315 welterweight title fight

By BJ Penn Staff - May 1, 2025

Belal Muhammad will make the first defense of his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315. It’s safe to say he’s feeling confident.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown, UFC, MMA, UFC 315

UFC 315 goes down on May 10 in Montreal, Canada. Muhammad will be back in action in the main event, when he takes on Australia knockout artist. Just over a week out from the fight, Muhammad took to social media to proclaim that he will “break” his challenger in their fight. In fact, he believes he will do so before the championship rounds even get under way.

“He’ll break in three [rounds],” Muhammad said of Della Maddalena in a short clip posted on X.

Can Belal Muhammad finish Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315?

Muhammad certainly seems to be implying that he will finish Della Maddalena when they meet at UFC 315. Ordinarily, that would not generate much controversy, but fight fans may take umbrage with the champ’s remark.

While Muhammad is undoubtedly one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA right now, he has never been much of a finisher. In fact, he has only finished six of his 27 pro fights: one by submission and five by knockout or TKO. Just three of those finishes have occurred during his 19-fight UFC career. That includes a TKO win over Augusto Montaño in his second Octagon appearance, a submission of Takashi Sato three years later, and most recently, a standing TKO against Sean Brady in 2022.

Still, he holds wins over a long list of MMA notables. His win over Brady has aged particularly well, as Brady is now the No. 1-ranked contender at welterweight. Other highlights of his resume included defeats of Gilbert Burns, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Vicente Luque, Demian Maia, and Randy Brown.

What’s your prediction for the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena title fight at UFC 315?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

