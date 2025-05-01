Belal Muhammad makes bold prediction for UFC 315 welterweight title fight

Belal Muhammad will make the first defense of his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 315. It’s safe to say he’s feeling confident.

UFC 315 goes down on May 10 in Montreal, Canada. Muhammad will be back in action in the main event, when he takes on Australia knockout artist. Just over a week out from the fight, Muhammad took to social media to proclaim that he will “break” his challenger in their fight. In fact, he believes he will do so before the championship rounds even get under way.

“He’ll break in three [rounds],” Muhammad said of Della Maddalena in a short clip posted on X.