Canadian MMA veteran pleads guilty after crashing car into police station

Canadian MMA veteran Kultar Gill has pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm after allegedly driving his car into a police station, according to a report from the Langley Advance Times.

The incident in question occurred in Langley, British Columbia in 2023, when Gill is said to have run his vehicle into the front of a local RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) station, dragging a female passenger from an open door. He had reportedly been involved in a crash with an other vehicle just before that. Following the second crash, the female passenger escaped the car. The driver fled the scene on foot. He was located by officers soon after.

You can see footage the incident in the clip below. Warning: some readers may find it disturbing.

This shocking video of a woman being dragged out of a high speed car from Abbotsford, BC has been identified. The driver is Kultar Singh Gill and is a correctional officer. The woman being dragged is his wife pic.twitter.com/6lcGwPeEhv — Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) November 1, 2023



Gill is also facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failure to stop in relation to the incident. Those charges are expected to be stayed at sentencing. That means prosecution of the charges is unlikely to proceed. This can be due to factors like insufficient evidence, among other things.