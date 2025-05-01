Canadian MMA veteran pleads guilty after crashing car into police station
Canadian MMA veteran Kultar Gill has pleaded guilty to the criminal charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm after allegedly driving his car into a police station, according to a report from the Langley Advance Times.
The incident in question occurred in Langley, British Columbia in 2023, when Gill is said to have run his vehicle into the front of a local RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) station, dragging a female passenger from an open door. He had reportedly been involved in a crash with an other vehicle just before that. Following the second crash, the female passenger escaped the car. The driver fled the scene on foot. He was located by officers soon after.
You can see footage the incident in the clip below. Warning: some readers may find it disturbing.
This shocking video of a woman being dragged out of a high speed car from Abbotsford, BC has been identified.
The driver is Kultar Singh Gill and is a correctional officer. The woman being dragged is his wife pic.twitter.com/6lcGwPeEhv
— Journalist V (@OnTheNewsBeat) November 1, 2023
Gill is also facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of failure to stop in relation to the incident. Those charges are expected to be stayed at sentencing. That means prosecution of the charges is unlikely to proceed. This can be due to factors like insufficient evidence, among other things.
Who is Kultar Gill?
Gill, who lives not far from Langley, in the community of Abbotsford, got his start in MMA as part of Canada’s TKO promotion. However, he had his best success in Japanese promotions K-1 and Dream, where he fought notables like Caol Uno, Rodrigo Damm, Tatsuya Kawajiri, and Joachim Hansen. The veteran auditioned for The Ultimate Fighter season 15 in 2012. He did not make it onto the show. However, he came close enough that he actually has a page on the official UFC website.
Gill also competed in kickboxing and notably suffered a first-round KO loss to Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek under the K-1 banner.
The last three fights of his MMA career occurred in India’s short-lived Super Fight League promotion, and his own Mamba Fight Night promotion in Canada. His promotion was a staple of the British Columbia combat sports scene, promoting events in many communities near Vancouver. Having fought with the nickname “Black Mamba,” Gill also operated the local Mamba Martial Arts Academy. He famously served as a coach for former ONE Championship bantamweight champ Bibiano Fernandes.
