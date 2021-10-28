Kayla Harrison non-committal to joining the UFC following expiration of PFL contract

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is non-committal to joining the UFC following the expiration of her PFL contract.

Harrison defeated Taylor Guardado via second-round submission in the women’s lightweight finals at the PFL Championship on Wednesday night at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Harrison dominated the fight from beginning to end by utilizing her dominant grappling game to get her opponent to the mat and finally submit her. It was the second straight tournament championship victory for Harrison in PFL, and the fight also marked the end of her contract with the promotion. Now that she has fought out the final fight of her deal, Harrison is headed towards free agency for the first time.

When she does reach free agency, Harrison is expected to talk to the UFC about a potential deal, but there is no sure thing that she actually signs with them, given how much money she is making in PFL for fighting subpar competition. Speaking to MMAjunkie.com following her win over Guardado, Harrison admitted that she has a lot of thinking to do and is open to returning to PFL, but she does want to talk about her options before signing anywhere.

“I think right now, I don’t know. I have a lot of thinking to do. I have a lot of options. I have a lot to process. I’m happy with the PFL. I love the PFL. I think they’re a great organization. I feel like if we hadn’t taken that year off (for COVID-19), I’d probably love them a lot more. They’re doing all the right things. I believe in the format. We’ll see what happens,” Harrison said.

