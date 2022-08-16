Paddy Pimblett responds to Terrance McKinney callout, accuses ‘T-Wrecks’ of trying to “jump” the queue: “He’s got less than 100,000 followers and I’m at 1.8 million”

Paddy Pimblett has accused Terrance McKinney of trying to “jump the queue” in order to get a fight against him.

Over the course of the last twelve months, Paddy Pimblett has been able to establish himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are plenty of critics out there who don’t think he has what it takes to win the gold but in terms of pure star power, the Scouse sensation is certainly up there with the best of them.

One man who recognizes just how good Pimblett can be is none other than his divisional rival Terrance McKinney.

After the latter called Paddy out following his recent win over Erick Gonzalez, ‘The Baddy’ responded by suggesting that the 27-year-old was getting ahead of himself.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Everyone wants to fight me,” Pimblett said. “He’s got less than 100,000 followers and I’m at 1.8 million or something. That’s why they want to fight me. But also, I’m not a very scary dude.

“I don’t look that intimidating. People think ‘I can beat him,’ but when you get in the cage with me and you’ve got to solve the puzzle, you can’t.”

“Me and Terrance have actually spoke,” Pimblett said. “In the past, we spoke on Twitter and we actually said we would probably fight in a few years down the line, when it’s a main event on a proper big card.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“But he’s obviously seen how I blew up and he wants to jump the queue and jump the bandwagon now. I don’t mind. I’ll fight anyone. We’ll see what happens over the coming weeks with a few lightweight results and we’ll see what happens.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you think we will see Paddy Pimblett vs Terrance McKinney in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!