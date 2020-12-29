Rob Font wants TJ Dillashaw or Jose Aldo next after stopping Marlon Moraes in the first

Rob Font is now a top-five bantamweight.

Entering UFC Vegas 17, Font had heard all the talk that he couldn’t win the big one. When the New England Cartel member got steps up in competition he faltered as evidence to the Raphael Assuncao and Pedro Munhoz losses. However, as he was getting ready to fight Marlon Moraes, his confidence and mental state were much different which was the key to getting his hand raised.

“That was huge, that was the conversation that this was my third big opportunity and I had to take full advantage and I did,” Font said to BJPENN.com.

In the fight, Font knew if he could get past the first round, his pace and pressure would break Moraes. However, early on, Font had success on the feet. He then turned up the volume, and eventually rocked the Brazilian with a jab. Shortly after rocking him, he dropped him and finished him via ground and pound to pick up the biggest win of his career.

For Font, he didn’t expect to finish the fight in the first but will gladly take it.

“I really thought I would finish him in the second round after I tired him out. I’m not complaining, a first round finish is always good for me,” Font said. “I knew the first round would be tough but I didn’t think it would go that smooth. If I hurt him with a jab, what to see what happens when I land the big shots. I have heavy hands, I’m accurate and I will jab you at will. I’m a bad matchup for anybody.”

Following the win, Font is in the driver’s seat to get a top-ranked foe. Although his focus is on helping Calvin Kattar prepare for his fight against Max Holloway, Font is back in training preparing for what is next. He plans to stay ready in case either Munhoz or Jimmie Rivera falls out. But, his ideal opponent is welcoming TJ Dillashaw back to the Octagon.

“After we get through Calvin Kattar’s fight, I’m thinking sometime in March would be good. The first option would be TJ Dillashaw. He’s a big name, the former champ, and if that doesn’t happen, I want Jose Aldo,” Font concluded.

Who do you want to see Rob Font fight next?