Ali Abdelaziz lashes out at John Kavanagh for suggesting McGregor vs. Poirier 2 should be for a title

Ali Abdelaziz has responded after John Kavanagh suggested Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 should be for the vacant belt.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje and retired, many wondered why the belt never became vacant. With McGregor returning on January 23, many believed by the time the fight rolled around, the fight would be for the belt. Kavanagh, however, doesn’t understand why it isn’t.

“I don’t really get why this one isn’t for the title, if I’m being 100 percent honest,” Kavanagh told TheMacLife. “Maybe it’s Dana – this is a little carrot towards Khabib. I don’t know. I know there’s types of games that go on that don’t involve myself. But this, for me, feels like it’s for the belt. I guess at the very least, the winner of this will be offered a title fight, but who would that be against? It’s a bit of a strange scene where we have in front of us, which makes it interesting.”

To no surprise, Ali Abdelaziz was quick to respond with his theory as to why McGregor-Poirier 2 is not for the belt.

BecUse Khabib choke your guy like a chicken and the whole team got beat up after the fight https://t.co/EonxfqsXtz — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 28, 2020

“BecUse Khabib choke your guy like a chicken and the whole team got beat up after the fight,” Abdelaziz responded.

Of course, Abdelaziz is referring to UFC 229 where Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor to defend his lightweight title. After the fight, “The Eagle” jumped over the cage and attacked the Irishman’s corner.

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier. It is his first fight in over a year after he TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is uncertain if he will return, so as of right now, he remains the lightweight champion. He’s also expected to talk to Dana White on Fight Island about his fighting future.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 should be for the belt?