Weili Zhang reacts after classic with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 named Fight of the Year

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang reacted after her classic with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 was named 2020 Fight of the Year.

It’s amazing that Zhang and Jedrzejczyk actually took place during this year considering how 2020 ended up turning out. Remember, UFC 248 in March was the last event to feature fans before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. But it’s true that this fight took place this year, and it was an absolute war between two of the best women’s MMA fighters of all time. It absolutely deserved to win Fight of the Year not only at the World MMA Awards but from essentially every MMA media outlet.

Speaking to UFC.com after her fight with Jedrzejczyk won Fight of the Year for 2020, Zhang gave her thoughts on what it was like being one half of this epic classic.

“It was an honor to share the Octagon with Joanna and have the battle that we did. I have seen the fight many times now, too many to count. Not just because I watched it myself, but because it has been played over and over throughout the world. I’m happy that many people enjoyed the battle and I look forward to returning to the Octagon soon,” Zhang said.

“I knew Joanna and I were in a very exciting battle even before the actual fighting started. But as the fight progressed it was very evident that this was an epic fight because she brought out the best in me, which I believe I did to her as well.”

Their classic at UFC 248 was an incredible war that went the full 25 minutes and ended up with an incredible photo of both women in the hospital. It was such a brutal battle that neither woman ended up fighting again in 2020. But with the year now coming to an end, both Zhang and Jedrzejczyk will look to get back to work for 2021. Who knows, maybe these two will be on a collision course for a rematch very soon.

Do you agree that Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 was the 2020 Fight of the Year?