Ricky Bandejas ecstatic to headline Bellator’s return, eyes KO win over Sergio Pettis

Ricky Bandejas is excited to headline his first Bellator show.

In the main event of Bellator 242, which will be the promotions first card since COVID-19, Bandejas is taking on UFC veteran, Sergio Pettis. Yet, for the longest time, the now American Top Team fighter didn’t know he would be the main event.

“No, I didn’t even know who’d be on the card. They told me I’d be fighting Pettis and they were telling me to keep training,” Bandejas said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was just training hard and didn’t know when [I’d fight] and if I’d be the main event. It was like piecing together a puzzle. But, it is awesome, as a fighter, your main goal is to headline a big promotion, let alone on their return it is exciting. A little extra pressure but it is good.”

For Bandejas, not only is he eager to headline the card, but he is ecstatic to be fighting a big name like Sergio Pettis.

“Exciting man. These are the names I want, a big name with a big following,” he said. “I believe he was a top-five in the UFC, he has proven himself and one of the best in the world.”

Entering this fight, Bandejas is the betting underdog, but he is confident he will get his hand raised. He knows he will have the size advantage given Pettis is a natural flyweight.

So, not only does Ricky Bandejas expect to win, but he is looking to get another knockout win.

“I hope it is a standup fight. Maybe he will try to take me down because two of my three losses are chokes. So, maybe he thinks he can get a submission win. It will be exciting and a fight people want to see. A lot of action on the feet and hopefully I get another knockout,” Bandejas said. “Hopefully, a win moves me closer to the title but it will get me more of a following because he has a big name and I continue my knockout streak.”

If Bandejas wins, his next fight will be for the title against the winner of Patrick Mix vs. Juan Archuleta, two fighters he has lost to. So, for him, to be able to get the rematch and be fighting for the belt will be amazing.

“It will feel good. To where I was then to now I am a different fighter. I’m at ATT now and getting good work in,” he said. “I’m just mentally more than anything ready for those fights.”

For Bandejas, the focus right now is Pettis and getting the title. But, James Gallagher keeps on calling him out for a rematch so the 28-year-old he makes it clear if the Irishman wants to lose again, they can rematch whenever.

“If he wants it, I’m down to fight anybody. I’ll fight the same guy 10 times,” he concluded.

