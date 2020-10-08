Mike Perry wants to take on Conor McGregor after Robbie Lawler: It’s a fight “everyone will want to see”

UFC welterweight Mike Perry says he wants to fight Conor McGregor after Robbie Lawler in a fight that “everyone will want to see.”

Perry is set to take on Lawler at UFC 255 in November, a card that recently lost its main event when Cody Garbrandt pulled out of his flyweight title fight with Deiveson Figueiredo due to injury. Figueiredo remains on the card against Alex Perez, but reports have suggested the UFC is looking for a bigger-name main event. McGregor has been floated as a possibility to headline the card opposite Dustin Poirier. That means Perry and McGregor could very well both fight on the same card, which would be good timing for a future fight.

On Thursday, after reports surfaced that McGregor requested to the UFC to fight Poirier at UFC 255, Perry took to his Twitter to officially call out the UFC superstar McGregor.

After I beat @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand up fight everybody will want to see. https://t.co/XRfCcuuWKQ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 8, 2020

After I beat @Ruthless_RL , let’s go Conor. @TheNotoriousMMA a stand up fight everybody will want to see.

Perry and McGregor are, of course, two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC today, so a fight between the two of them has fireworks written all over it. As Perry suggested, both men would likely want to stand and trade and put on a great show for the fans on the feet. In a fight between Perry and McGregor, you likely wouldn’t see too many takedowns in it.

Of course, while Perry is a fun fighter to watch, he’s not anywhere near McGregor’s level as far as star power or the rankings are concerned. McGregor typically prefers to fight big names in pay-per-view main events and he is looking to become a UFC champion, so a win over Perry likely wouldn’t help him there. But if McGregor is all about putting on fun fights for the fans, then a matchup against Perry doesn’t get any better for those who love MMA.

Would you like to see Mike Perry fight Conor McGregor?