Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs Frankie Edgar

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 18, Cory Sandhagen looks to continue his rise up the bantamweight ranks as he battles future Hall of Famer, Frankie Edgar. Heading into the fight, Sandhagen is a -450 favorite with the former lightweight champ being a +325 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Sandhagen gets it done, but some think Edgar’s wrestling will be a difference-maker.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Cory Sandhagen vs Frankie Edgar:

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: Frankie Edgar. He impressed me against Munhoz but Sandhagen is a difficult opponent for anyone. But, I’ll go with Edgar.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: Cory Sandhagen. He just needs to keep it standing, which I think he will and he will get it done.

Devonte Smith, UFC lightweight: Cory Sandhagen. His striking and footwork is the next level. I think he can keep it standing and win a decision.

Mike Rodriguez, UFC light heavyweight: Frankie Edgar. He will use his wrestling to grind out a decision win.

Andre Ewell, UFC bantamweight: I got Cory Sandhagen. Edgar is a legend but Sandhagen will keep to standing and win a decision.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: That is a good one. Edgar is getting a little slower and I think Sandhagen is hot and will get it done.

Ike Villanueva, UFC light heavyweight: I have to go with Frankie Edgar. What he did against Munhoz was impressive. He was in the sauna for 45 minutes straight for that fight and is so tough, and will pull off another upset.

Jerome Rivera, UFC flyweight: That is such a good fight but I like Sandhagen to win. He seems like the real deal.

***

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Ian Heinisch, Devonte Smith, Andre Ewell, Steven Peterson, Jerome Rivera

Fighters picking Frankie Edgar: Diego Ferreira, Mike Rodriguez, Ike Villaneuva

Who do you see winning the UFC Vegas 18 co-main event between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar?