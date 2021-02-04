Floyd Mayweather reveals Logan Paul fight will take place in Japan, says he’s boxing Jake Paul after

Floyd Mayweather has revealed his upcoming exhibition bout against Logan Paul will take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Mayweather and Paul were supposed to fight on February 20 but the bout was officially postponed and many wondered if the fight would even happen. Yet, Mayweather took to Instagram to reveal the fight will take place in Tokyo.

Not only is Mayweather set to fight Logan Paul, but the 50-0 boxer also revealed that if Jake Paul beats Ben Askren, he would then fight the younger brother.

“This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well,” Floyd Mayweather wrote on Instagram. “I also heard that 50 cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be Winner Take All.”

Floyd Mayweather is currently 50-0 but this fight would not count to his record given it is an exhibition. Mayweather’s last pro boxing fight came against Conor McGregor where he won by TKO in the 10th round in what was easily the biggest fight of the year. He also fought Tenshin Nasuakwa in an exhibition bout in RIZIN.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, is 0-1 as a pro boxer after he lost by split decision to KSI in November. It was the second time they fought. They first met in 2018 as amateurs with the end result being a draw.

