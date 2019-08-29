Jessica Andrade plans to call out Valentina Shevchenko after UFC Shenzhen

UFC strawweight champ Jessica Andrade is days out from her first title defense, as she’s set to take on Weili Zhang in the main event of UFC Shenzhen this Saturday.

Although Zhang is a tough opponent, the Brazilian champ is already eyeing her next fight, and she wants it to be a super fight. She has been talking about fighting Valentina Shevchenko and now plans on calling her out if she wins on Saturday.

“After I win on Saturday, I will ask to face Valentina,” Andrade told BJPENN.com ahead of her title fight. “I think Shevchenko is one of the best girls in all of the divisions. She’s faced Joanna [Jedrzejczyk], Amanda [Nunes] I believe it would be a great test, so this is what I want, hopefully by the end of the year or beginning of the next year.”

The reason that Jessica Andrade wants to fight Valentina Shevchenko is simple. She wants to prove she is the best in the world and fight the top fighters regardless of weight class.

“I want to test myself. Valentina is one of the best, so it would be a great test for me,” she explained. “If I’m not able to beat Shevchenko, I’ll at least be able to say that I tested myself and that I gave my best.”

Whether or not this fight will happen is to be seen. But, flyweight does not have a pressing number one contender at the moment so a super fight could very well take place. Shevchenko, of course, is coming off of a decision win over Liz Carmouche. Before that, she knocked out Jessica Eye to defend her title or the first time.

For this fight to happen, Jessica Andrade will need to beat Weili Zhang in the main event of UFC Shenzhen. If she does, expect her to call out flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko thereafter.

