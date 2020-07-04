After submission win, Maurice Greene eyes scrap with Tanner Boser on Fight Island

Maurice Greene says he has a massive weight lifted off his shoulders following his UFC on ESPN 12 win.

Greene was looking to snap his two-fight losing streak when he welcomed Gian Villante to the heavyweight division last month. Early on, “The Crochet Boss” had success. But, in the third round, he got dropped but stay in after some heavy ground and pound shots.

With Villante on top of him, Greene got an arm-triangle choke from the bottom and got the submission win. For many, they were confused about how the submission happened but Greene knows that just shows how good his jiu-jitsu is.

“It was something I saw. I saw it and realized I had the choke and went for it. I was squeezing with everything I had, and I knew he couldn’t breathe,” Greene said to BJPENN.com. “People were saying that was a 10-8 round but I didn’t think I needed a finish. So, I knew I needed to do something but I couldn’t see the time from where I was, so I just went for it and I got it done.”

Following the win, Greene was called out by Tanner Boser who scored a knockout win over Philipe Lins on the card. He claimed the TUF 28 contestant was drinking by the pool during fight week and told him he’d fight him.

Now, for Greene, he says the fight against the Canadian does make sense and is interested in making it happen.

“The Boser fight makes sense. I’m taking it easy right now. I’m making sure I do it the right way and I want to have that shiny strap around my waist,” he explained. “So, maybe the Boser fight makes sense. I just have to talk to my manager and coaches and talk about what should be next.”

Although Greene got the win, he is in the process of moving his family down to Albuquerque so he can be at JacksonWink full-time. He is also healing up his body. So, Greene is interested in a return fight in September on Fight Island depending on how everything goes in July. If not, he would be happy fighting Boser in Vegas.

“I’m good, I’m still focused on moving and then I will focus on getting back in there in September. They will have a month of Fight Island, let them work out the kinks then maybe The Crochet Boss will be on the Island,” he concluded. “But, it is a long flight, like Singapore was tough. So, maybe Vegas is better.”

