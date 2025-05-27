UFC on ESPN 68 Fight Card & Start Times

This weekend, UFC on ESPN 68 goes down with a fascinating main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

Event: UFC on ESPN 68: Blanchfield vs Barber

Date: Saturday, 31st May 2025

Location: UFC Apex (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (9pm EST main card)

RELATED: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Within the context of the UFC’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko is the top dog and nobody is denying that. However, there are plenty of top contenders who are just waiting to try and seize their opportunity. On Saturday night, we’ll see two of them collide as Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber prepare to trade blows in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of UFC.com, we’re able to provide you with a full picture of the card that we can expect to see at the weekend.