UFC on ESPN 68 Fight Card & Start Times
This weekend, UFC on ESPN 68 goes down with a fascinating main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.
Event: UFC on ESPN 68: Blanchfield vs Barber
Date: Saturday, 31st May 2025
Location: UFC Apex (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (9pm EST main card)
Within the context of the UFC’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko is the top dog and nobody is denying that. However, there are plenty of top contenders who are just waiting to try and seize their opportunity. On Saturday night, we’ll see two of them collide as Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber prepare to trade blows in Las Vegas.
Courtesy of UFC.com, we’re able to provide you with a full picture of the card that we can expect to see at the weekend.
Main Card
Women’s flyweight – Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber
Lightweight – Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein
Welterweight – Billy Ray Goff vs Seokhyeon Ko
Light heavyweight – Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes
Welterweight – Ramiz Brahimaj vs Oban Elliott
Middleweight – Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic
Prelims
Flyweight – Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento
Women’s bantamweight – Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson
Catchweight – Trevin Giles vs Andreas Gustafsson
Lightweight – Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt
Lightweight – Marquel Mederos vs Bolaji Oki
Women’s strawweight – Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean
Get ready, folks, because this could be one to keep an eye on when it comes to underrated fight night cards.
Which fight are you most excited to see on this particular UFC card? Will the winner receive a shot at the title in their next outing? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
