UFC on ESPN 68 Fight Card & Start Times

By Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

This weekend, UFC on ESPN 68 goes down with a fascinating main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

Maycee Barber

Event: UFC on ESPN 68: Blanchfield vs Barber
Date: Saturday, 31st May 2025
Location: UFC Apex (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Broadcast: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass (9pm EST main card)

Within the context of the UFC’s flyweight division, Valentina Shevchenko is the top dog and nobody is denying that. However, there are plenty of top contenders who are just waiting to try and seize their opportunity. On Saturday night, we’ll see two of them collide as Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber prepare to trade blows in Las Vegas.

Courtesy of UFC.com, we’re able to provide you with a full picture of the card that we can expect to see at the weekend.

 

UFC on ESPN 68 Fight Card & Start Times

Main Card

Women’s flyweight – Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber

Lightweight – Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein

Welterweight – Billy Ray Goff vs Seokhyeon Ko

Light heavyweight – Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes

Welterweight – Ramiz Brahimaj vs Oban Elliott

Middleweight – Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic

Prelims

Flyweight – Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento

Women’s bantamweight – Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson

Catchweight – Trevin Giles vs Andreas Gustafsson

Lightweight – Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt

Lightweight – Marquel Mederos vs Bolaji Oki

Women’s strawweight – Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean

Get ready, folks, because this could be one to keep an eye on when it comes to underrated fight night cards.

Which fight are you most excited to see on this particular UFC card? Will the winner receive a shot at the title in their next outing? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

