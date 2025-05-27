Michael Bisping reacts to ‘massive cheater’ Vitor Belfort’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

UFC legend Michael Bisping has reacted to bitter rival Vitor Belfort’s upcoming induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

As we know, Michael Bisping is an icon within the world of mixed martial arts. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, especially, he achieved some truly remarkable things. That includes capturing the UFC middleweight championship despite going through some unbelievably tough setbacks.

One of the most notable setbacks came from the fact that in a fight against Vitor Belfort, he suffered an injury that eventually led to the complete loss of sight in one of his eyes. It later came out that Belfort had been using PEDs at the time and, as you can imagine, Bisping has never forgiven him.

In a recent interview, Bisping gave his honest thoughts on the news that Vitor Belfort will be heading into the UFC Hall of Fame.