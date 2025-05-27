Michael Bisping reacts to ‘massive cheater’ Vitor Belfort’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

By Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has reacted to bitter rival Vitor Belfort’s upcoming induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Michael Bisping

As we know, Michael Bisping is an icon within the world of mixed martial arts. In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, especially, he achieved some truly remarkable things. That includes capturing the UFC middleweight championship despite going through some unbelievably tough setbacks.

One of the most notable setbacks came from the fact that in a fight against Vitor Belfort, he suffered an injury that eventually led to the complete loss of sight in one of his eyes. It later came out that Belfort had been using PEDs at the time and, as you can imagine, Bisping has never forgiven him.

In a recent interview, Bisping gave his honest thoughts on the news that Vitor Belfort will be heading into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Bisping reflects on Belfort’s HOF induction

“When we were in Des Moines, Paul Felder had a little piece for the (video) package where we speak about the greatness of the people getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. They said, ‘We won’t ask you Mike, for obvious reasons.’ I said, ‘You know what? I don’t care. I’ll do it,'” Bisping told MMA Junkie.

“When you look at it and remove all the emotions from it, the man was the UFC heavyweight champion of the world at 19. He then became the light heavyweight champion. He almost became the middleweight champion. He’s the closest thing we’ve had to a three-weight champion.

“Was he a massive cheater? Of course. Did he take a lot of steroids? Of course. Were there a lot of other people doing that at the same time. Absolutely there was. I get it.”

“I lost an eye because of this guy,” Bisping said. “He can stick his Hall of Fame up his ass. But he does deserve it. You can’t deny what he did inside the octagon. You just can’t deny it. If that’s not a Hall of Fame career, I don’t know what is. Whether you like it or not, he deserves it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

