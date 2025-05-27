Nate Diaz reveals desired opponents as he plans for UFC return

UFC legend Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on who he could face if he decides to make a return to the promotion.

As we know, Nate Diaz is unlike anyone who has stepped foot through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Alongside his brother, Nick, he built up quite a reputation for himself as a ‘unique’ talent out of Stockton, California, Then, as a result of his two-fight series with Conor McGregor, he became one of the biggest stars in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Alas, while that was a fun time, Diaz went on to have a pretty inconsistent career – both in terms of activity and success in the cage. Nowadays, he’s enjoying life outside MMA after leaving back in 2022 following his win over Tony Ferguson.

However, at the age of 40, it seems as if he’s planning a comeback. In a recent interview, Diaz spoke candidly about who he’d like to battle if he gets the chance to compete inside the Octagon again.