Nate Diaz reveals desired opponents as he plans for UFC return

By Harry Kettle - May 27, 2025

UFC legend Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on who he could face if he decides to make a return to the promotion.

Nate Diaz

As we know, Nate Diaz is unlike anyone who has stepped foot through the doors of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Alongside his brother, Nick, he built up quite a reputation for himself as a ‘unique’ talent out of Stockton, California, Then, as a result of his two-fight series with Conor McGregor, he became one of the biggest stars in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Alas, while that was a fun time, Diaz went on to have a pretty inconsistent career – both in terms of activity and success in the cage. Nowadays, he’s enjoying life outside MMA after leaving back in 2022 following his win over Tony Ferguson.

However, at the age of 40, it seems as if he’s planning a comeback. In a recent interview, Diaz spoke candidly about who he’d like to battle if he gets the chance to compete inside the Octagon again.

Diaz reveals future UFC plans

“I plan on going back to the UFC,” Diaz said on the HJR Podcast.

“If they have me, I would like to go back and f—– whoop someone’s ass there.

“I’m not fighting in there because there’s nobody to fight really. It’s kinda slow rolling.

“Whenever he’s back,” Diaz said, when asked about a trilogy fight with McGregor.

“Me and him for sure got unfinished business. Got to happen.”

“It’s the most entertaining s— there is,” Diaz said of the BMF title.

“I hope you know you’re wearing my belt,” Diaz added. “Those are the guys right there who I wanna fight like Max Holloway. But, besides that, I would like to fight other guys really good too…

“[Ilia] Topuria, he’s really good. But he’s smaller than me,” Diaz said.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

