Video | UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane shows off his dribbling skills during celebrity football game

Ciryl Gane proved recently that he’s not just a great mixed martial artist, but he’s also quite handy on the football pitch.

At the age of just 32, many believe Ciryl Gane has quite a few years left at the elite level in the UFC thanks to his insane skill set – as well as the fact he fights in the heavyweight division. ‘Bon Gamin’ may not have been able to win the title from Francis Ngannou at the start of the year but aside from the final three rounds of that main event performance, he’s been solid during his brief time in the sport.

He’s quite clearly the kind of guy who can take to anything with ease and that certainly appears to be true for football, aka soccer for some of you.

In this footage of a recent charity match, Gane shows off the kind of movement we’ve come to expect from watching him in the UFC.

Apparently Ciryl Gane participated in some sort of celebrity soccer match and for a heavyweight, he can dribble pretty nimbly. pic.twitter.com/QDoFeqYxto — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 16, 2022

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Gane is this good but it also turns out that he’s been a football fan, and player, for many years.

He’s been spotted at a series of games and he also even participated in a Twitch stream that featured PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe back in February.

Moving forward, though, his focus will now shift to this September as the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Paris, France for the first time in its history.

The main event is set to see Gane go head to head with fellow top contender Tai Tuivasa in what has the potential to be an incredibly fun duel at the top of the division. Gane will be the favourite but given the pressure he’ll be under and the power that Tuivasa possesses, it may not be quite as straightforward as some fans think.