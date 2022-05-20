Beneil Dariush annoyed by drama at the top of the lightweight division: “I just want to fight”

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush doesn’t like the uncertainty at the top of 155 pounds.

The 33-year-old has been out of action since a decision victory over Tony Ferguson in May 2021. He was set for a showdown with Islam Makhachev earlier this year but was forced out due to injury.

During his time on the shelf, the division has been turned on its head. Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title due to missing weight at UFC 275 against Justin Gaethje. There’s also massive uncertainty as to who will fight for the title next. Dariush, Makhachev, and even Conor McGregor are all in discussion to fight ‘Do Bronx’ next.

The lack of clarity isn’t lost on Beneil Dariush. The number-six ranked lightweight contender is annoyed by the current state of the division. He discussed the lightweight division in an interview with ESPN.

“Just tell me who’s next and let’s get to work. That’s really how I feel right now, just annoyed. Mostly annoyed is the way I would put it… I don’t want to wait, man, I just want to fight. If Islam gets this [title] fight, cool. If I get the fight, cool, I get it. You can make a case for both of us. Like you said, Islam is on a 10 or 11 fight win streak, I have a win in the top 10 and the top five. When I beat Diego Ferreira he was top 10, when I beat Tony [Ferguson] he was top five so whatever.”

Beneil Dariush continued, “You can make a case for both of us. Honestly, I don’t care. Let me know who’s next. Am I fighting [Michael] Chandler, am I fighting Dustin Poirier, am I fighting Islam? I want to know if I’m fighting Islam and by a miracle, am I fighting Charles? I just want to know what’s going on next and that’s really where I’m at.”

What do you think about Beneil Dariush’s comments?