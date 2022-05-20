Kamaru Usman discusses complications with healing his hand injury: “I couldn’t potentially fight again”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman hasn’t had an easy time recovering from his hand injury.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was last seen in the cage last November at UFC 268. Usman scored a unanimous decision over Colby Covington, defeating ‘Chaos’ for the second time. Following the victory, many assumed that the champion would face Leon Edwards again.

The two first clashed back in December 2015, with Usman winning via unanimous decision. The rematch seemed on the books for this summer, as many believed that the champion would be ready. Edwards himself indicated that the bout would likely happen in July. However, that’s not the case.

Instead, the matchup hasn’t even been booked. The reason is that Usman is still recovering from a nagging hand injury. The welterweight champion underwent surgery earlier this year, but the recovery hasn’t been easy.

Kamaru Usman discussed his hand injury in an interview with The Underground. The 35-year-old revealed that the healing process hasn’t been an easy one. Usman also noted how serious the injury was, and that the healing process is extremely important.

“The issue with tendons is there is no blood flow there, especially when they’re in your hands. So it takes a lot longer, and not just that way. It’s also right on top of my knuckle. It’s right on that money maker, right there. This is the one I’m going to make contact with very quick.”

Kamaru Usman continued, “If I don’t give it the appropriate time to heal properly, then I’m just going to split it right back open and I’m out for a whole year, potentially worse. [I could] do irreparable damage to where I couldn’t potentially fight again. That’s not a chance I’m willing to take right now… I’m listening to the doctors and I’m making sure that I’m healthy. Once I’m healthy, I’ll be the first one back in there.”

What do you think about Kamaru Usman’s comments? Who do you want to see him fight next?