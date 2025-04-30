Carlos Prates challenged to striking battle by fellow welterweight star

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has been challenged to a striking showdown by a fellow welterweight sensation for his next fight.

Carlos Prates

As we know, Carlos Prates fell short against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City last weekend. While he had an incredible surge in the final round of the fight, he wasn’t quite able to get the finish that he needed to get past the Irishman. With that being said, he’s still a top contender at welterweight, and there are still plenty of interesting fights out there for him.

RELATED: What’s next for Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City?

In terms of who could be next, there are lots of options at 170 pounds. The division is as stacked as it has been in a long time and Prates is one of the most dangerous strikers around. Of course, that could also be a reason why some folks would prefer to avoid him.

One man who is certainly about that life, however, is Stephen Thompson – with ‘Wonderboy’ recently calling out Prates for a striking-heavy collision.

 

Thompson wants Prates

“It will be a a a striking extravaganza,” Thompson said on MMA Today with RJ Clifford.

“I’m not Ian Garry, he’s good at the grappling. He’s good at the wrestling.

“Me and Prates, we want the fight to stay standing. We wanna see who the best striker is in the UFC. I think that would be an amazing fight as well. I’m all for it to be honest with you,” Thompson added.

“Carlos, will you please sign the contract?” Thompson continued.

“Just sign the contract. Get out there, let’s have some fun. Let’s put on a show. Let’s punch each other in the face, and go have a beer afterwards.

“Maybe a few cigarettes on your part,” Thompson said of Prates.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Would you be interested in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates Stephen Thompson UFC

Related

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor weighs in on insane 100 men vs one gorilla debate

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025
Sedriques Dumas
UFC

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas arrested on home invasion and battery charges

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC fighter Sedriques Dumas has reportedly been arrested on charges that include home invasion and battery.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Jon Jones

UFC analyst worries Jon Jones is 'pulling us along' and 'may not ever take' Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

Din Thomas, a renowned MMA coach and UFC analyst, is starting to doubt Jones has any intention of fighting Tom Aspinall.

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC, MMA
Eddie Hearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn rips UFC — and the whole sport of MMA

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

Eddie Hearn is not a big fan of the UFC — or MMA as a whole — in 2025.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, MMA
UFC

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre says 'f**k that' to popular UFC matchmaking strategy

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is not a fan of a common strategy the UFC matchmakers employ when booking fights.

Michael Chiesa, UFC Atlanta, Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley

6 new fights join Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley on UFC Atlanta lineup

BJ Penn Staff - April 29, 2025
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev should vacate UFC title if he moves to welterweight, says Charles Oliveira's manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

Charles Oliveira’s manager is calling for Islam Makhachev to vacate the UFC Lightweight Championship if he moves up in weight.

Sean Brady Ian Machado Garry
Sean Brady

Sean Brady delivers brutal rant on Ian Machado Garry following UFC Kansas City win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

Sean Brady has put Ian Machado Garry on blast following UFC Kansas City.

Anthony Smith UFC Kansas City
Matt Brown

Former UFC slugger isn't a fan of retirement fight announcements amid Anthony Smith's loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

The UFC recently held a retirement fight in Kansas City for Anthony Smith, and he was stopped via bloody first-round TKO.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley intensifies Ian Machado Garry feud with comments about his wife

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has continued to ramp up the intensity of his feud with fellow welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.