Carlos Prates challenged to striking battle by fellow welterweight star

UFC star Carlos Prates has been challenged to a striking showdown by a fellow welterweight sensation for his next fight.

As we know, Carlos Prates fell short against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City last weekend. While he had an incredible surge in the final round of the fight, he wasn’t quite able to get the finish that he needed to get past the Irishman. With that being said, he’s still a top contender at welterweight, and there are still plenty of interesting fights out there for him.

In terms of who could be next, there are lots of options at 170 pounds. The division is as stacked as it has been in a long time and Prates is one of the most dangerous strikers around. Of course, that could also be a reason why some folks would prefer to avoid him.

One man who is certainly about that life, however, is Stephen Thompson – with ‘Wonderboy’ recently calling out Prates for a striking-heavy collision.