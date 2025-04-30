Carlos Prates challenged to striking battle by fellow welterweight star
UFC star Carlos Prates has been challenged to a striking showdown by a fellow welterweight sensation for his next fight.
As we know, Carlos Prates fell short against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City last weekend. While he had an incredible surge in the final round of the fight, he wasn’t quite able to get the finish that he needed to get past the Irishman. With that being said, he’s still a top contender at welterweight, and there are still plenty of interesting fights out there for him.
RELATED: What’s next for Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City?
In terms of who could be next, there are lots of options at 170 pounds. The division is as stacked as it has been in a long time and Prates is one of the most dangerous strikers around. Of course, that could also be a reason why some folks would prefer to avoid him.
One man who is certainly about that life, however, is Stephen Thompson – with ‘Wonderboy’ recently calling out Prates for a striking-heavy collision.
“This is how Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson says it.”@WonderboyMMA breaks out his most unfiltered trash talk to call for a fight with Carlos Prates😂
Source: MMA Today w/@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/dbkpStUP56
— MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 28, 2025
Thompson wants Prates
“It will be a a a striking extravaganza,” Thompson said on MMA Today with RJ Clifford.
“I’m not Ian Garry, he’s good at the grappling. He’s good at the wrestling.
“Me and Prates, we want the fight to stay standing. We wanna see who the best striker is in the UFC. I think that would be an amazing fight as well. I’m all for it to be honest with you,” Thompson added.
“Carlos, will you please sign the contract?” Thompson continued.
“Just sign the contract. Get out there, let’s have some fun. Let’s put on a show. Let’s punch each other in the face, and go have a beer afterwards.
“Maybe a few cigarettes on your part,” Thompson said of Prates.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Would you be interested in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Carlos Prates Stephen Thompson UFC