Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Poirier (30-10 MMA), a former UFC interim lightweight champion, was competing for the final time this evening in his home state. ‘The Diamond’ had most previously appeared in the cage 13 months ago at UFC 302, where he suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev. The 36-year-old had faced Holloway on two previous occasions in the past, winning both of those fights, the first by submission and the second by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (27-8 MMA) entered tonight’s trilogy bout looking to rebound, this after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his most recent Octagon appearance this past October at UFC 308. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ had of course scored a spectacular knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC 318 main event proved to be the thrilling back and forth war that most fans were hoping for. Although Max Holloway got the best of Dustin Poirier early, ‘The Diamond’ was able to battle back scoring a knockdown and some stellar moments of his own. However, after 25 minutes of action, it was clear that ‘Blessed’ had finally got the best of ‘The Diamond’, and went on to be awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Poirier vs. Holloway 3’ below:

Can’t be broken by Lil Wayne 💋 #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

Shit, I didn’t realize Dustin was retiring after tonight, why is he retiring? — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

2 of the baddest men on the planet but I think Max gets the late ko or tko #ufc318 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 20, 2025

Here we gooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 20, 2025

What a moment. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 20, 2025

ITS TIME!!! WHO YOU GOT? #UFC318 — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 20, 2025

Here we go main event time !! @ufc #UFC318 — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) July 20, 2025

This fights for my belt #UFC318 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 20, 2025

MMA – GATTI WARD — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) July 20, 2025

This is the version of Max I was hoping to see against Ilia. He’s is on fire right now! 155 just seems like a better weight class for him at this age — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 20, 2025

Illia Toporia is the BMF — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 20, 2025

Holy smokes!! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 20, 2025

Wow, round two was nuts, what a fight!!! — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

They some bad matha fckrs .. what a round!#UFC318 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) July 20, 2025

29-28 Holloway. Quickest 1-2 combo in the world! #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

I got it two to one Max winning going into the fourth round, this body kick is effective — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

The last round of his career 🫡 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 20, 2025

Spinning back kick to the throat, that was nice — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

What a fight. Holloway is up 3-1. If I know Dustin Poirier, he is about to throw caution to the wind #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

The jab and hand fight of Dustin is helping the most…Max throwing 4 punch combos and moving laterally is keeping it super competitive! Could be 2-2 going into 5th. #UFC318 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) July 20, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318:

What a fight I hate to see you go Dustin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 20, 2025

Now that’s what you call a rivalry — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

What a great fight!! Happy retirement @DustinPoirier #UFC318 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 20, 2025

What a fight! Wow 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #UFC318 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2025

Max is the man — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 20, 2025

Max Holloway grabbed that mic like he was Kanye West #UFC318 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2025

Congratulations on an amazing career Dustin, thank you for the years of entertainment. Now go enjoy your retirement. 🙏🏾 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 20, 2025

Congratulations, Dustin. You’re truly one of the greatest to ever step into the cage. It was an honor and a privilege to share it with you pic.twitter.com/RQj3fa0yTq — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) July 20, 2025

