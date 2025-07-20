Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

By Chris Taylor - July 19, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 318 event was headlined by a BMF title fight between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway

Poirier (30-10 MMA), a former UFC interim lightweight champion, was competing for the final time this evening in his home state. ‘The Diamond’ had most previously appeared in the cage 13 months ago at UFC 302, where he suffered a submission loss to Islam Makhachev. The 36-year-old had faced Holloway on two previous occasions in the past, winning both of those fights, the first by submission and the second by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway (27-8 MMA) entered tonight’s trilogy bout looking to rebound, this after being knocked out by Ilia Topuria in his most recent Octagon appearance this past October at UFC 308. Prior to that setback, ‘Blessed’ had of course scored a spectacular knockout win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 (see that here).

Tonight’s UFC 318 main event proved to be the thrilling back and forth war that most fans were hoping for. Although Max Holloway got the best of Dustin Poirier early, ‘The Diamond’ was able to battle back scoring a knockdown and some stellar moments of his own. However, after 25 minutes of action, it was clear that ‘Blessed’ had finally got the best of ‘The Diamond’, and went on to be awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 318 Results: Max Holloway def. Dustin Poirier by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Poirier vs. Holloway 3’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Max Holloway defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 318:

Who would you like to see Holloway fight next following his victory over Poirier this evening in Louisiana?

