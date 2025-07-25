UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins: Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder avoid drama

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025

The UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins have concluded, and fans will be pleased to know that the main event remains intact.

Robert Whittaker

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker will do battle with Reinier de Ridder on Saturday. It’s a key matchup in the 185-pound division, as Whittaker will fight to remain in the title picture. It’ll be a huge opportunity for de Ridder, who is the No. 13-ranked UFC middleweight.

Both Whittaker and de Ridder tipped the scales one day prior to fight night, and they both hit their targets. Whittaker clocked in at 185.5 pounds, while de Ridder’s weight was 186 pounds. Co-headliners Petr Yan and Marcus McGhee also successfully made weight for their bantamweight tilt. Yan’s official weight before fight night was 135.5 pounds, while McGhee weighed in a half pound heavier than his upcoming opponent.

The middleweight clash between Shara “Bullet” Magomedov and Marc-Andre Barriault is official as well. Magomedov was 186 pounds for the weigh-ins, while Barriault hit the 185-pound mark.

The rest of the UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-in results have been released:

Main Card

  • Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (186)
  • Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)
  • Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
  • Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125.5)
  • Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

Prelims

  • Bryce Mitchell (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)
  • Muslim Salikhov (170.5) vs. Carlos Leal (170)
  • Davey Grant (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (136)
  • Amanda Ribas (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)
  • Ibo Aslan (204) vs. Billy Elekana (204.5)
  • Mohammad Yahya (146) vs. Steven Nguyen (145.5)
  • Martin Buday (266) vs. Marcus Buchecha (254)

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Since this will be an international show, there will be an early start time. The prelims will begin at noon ET, while the main card gets started at 3 p.m. ET. Join us on the homepage on Saturday for live results and video highlights throughout the special “Fight Night” card, which will air live on ABC in the United States.

Reinier de Ridder Robert Whittaker UFC

