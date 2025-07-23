Dustin Poirier receives amazing championship belt from his daughter after UFC 318 loss

UFC icon Dustin Poirier has received an amazing championship belt from his daughter after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 318.

We all know that Dustin Poirier is one of the most beloved fighters of all time. Now, after UFC 318, he’s able to ride off into the sunset and enjoy retirement. He’ll be doing so after an iconic career, which came to an end last Saturday night when he battled Max Holloway for the BMF title. Unfortunately, ‘The Diamond’ wasn’t able to claim the strap, but he put forward an admirable effort in his final Octagon appearance.

A lot of people have spoken about Poirier’s inability to win the undisputed title in his UFC career. Alas, while that may matter a great deal to some people, Dustin seems to understand what really matters in life. He’s healthy, he has a great family, and he can move forward from fighting knowing that he has given them a great future thanks to his incredible efforts inside the cage.

In a recent interview, Poirier showed off an absolutely adorable gift he received from his daughter after UFC 318.