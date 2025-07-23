Dustin Poirier receives amazing championship belt from his daughter after UFC 318 loss

By Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC icon Dustin Poirier has received an amazing championship belt from his daughter after losing to Max Holloway at UFC 318.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA

We all know that Dustin Poirier is one of the most beloved fighters of all time. Now, after UFC 318, he’s able to ride off into the sunset and enjoy retirement. He’ll be doing so after an iconic career, which came to an end last Saturday night when he battled Max Holloway for the BMF title. Unfortunately, ‘The Diamond’ wasn’t able to claim the strap, but he put forward an admirable effort in his final Octagon appearance.

RELATED: Alan Jouban declares Dustin Poirier the “uncrowned” BMF champion

A lot of people have spoken about Poirier’s inability to win the undisputed title in his UFC career. Alas, while that may matter a great deal to some people, Dustin seems to understand what really matters in life. He’s healthy, he has a great family, and he can move forward from fighting knowing that he has given them a great future thanks to his incredible efforts inside the cage.

In a recent interview, Poirier showed off an absolutely adorable gift he received from his daughter after UFC 318.

Poirier’s daughter gives him incredible gift

“She hates curse words and stuff like that, so she doesn’t like the BMF belt. But she gave me this. She made me this for me,” Poirier said. “I don’t have the BMF, but I got the BDE. … Where the BMF belt was gonna go, I got this bad boy.

“This is a one of one right here: Best Dad Ever belt.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What is your favorite memory from the career of Dustin Poirier? Do you believe he will ever consider a return to the sport, or is he done for good? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

