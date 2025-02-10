Champ-champ Prajanchai reveals who he wants next after ONE Fight Night 28

Two-sport ONE World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai asserted his authority at the top of the strawweight ladder this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 28. After leaving no doubt around who is king, he envisions a return to kickboxing.

The Thai megastar retained his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in a masterclass on Friday, February 7. This happened in the show’s main event inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

He sliced and diced his way through British challenger Ellis Badr Barboza, earning a TKO by way of doctor’s stoppage in the fourth round.

Prajanchai wants to remain active throughout 2025. Luckily, with two glistening World Titles, that’s not an issue. He set the standard at the top of the Muay Thai mountain. Now Prajanchai wants to defend his strawweight kickboxing gold next.

If he has his way, the dual-wielding champion would like a second showdown with former World Champion and old foe Jonathan Di Bella.

Prajanchai dethroned the Italian-Canadian star last June at ONE Friday Fights 68. There, he picked up the gold by unanimous decision. So if the Thai great returns to kickboxing, he’s more than happy to rematch the former king.

“Well, I don’t have any names in mind right now in terms of Muay Thai, but in kickboxing, I would like to face Jonathan Di Bella,” Prajanchai said.