WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner caught smoking cigarettes days before main event fight

By BJ Penn Staff - April 25, 2025

It’s no secret that UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates enjoys the occasional — or regular — cigarette. What may surprise some fans is that the Brazilian is still hacking darts mere days before the biggest fight of his life.

Carlos Prates, cigarettes, UFC Kansas City

Prates is currently ranked No. 13 at welterweight, thanks in large part to recent victories over welterweight veterans Li Jingliang and Neil Magny. This weekend, in the main event of the UFC’s latest stop in Kansas City, he will take on No. 7-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry. The winner of their fight probably isn’t next for a shot at the welterweight title, but they will be close. Safe to say the stakes of the fight are extremely high.

That hasn’t stopped Prates from having a few smokes.

Carlos Prates caught cig-handed ahead of UFC Kansas City fight

On Thursday night, just days before Prates is set to fight Machado Garry, he was caught sneaking a few puffs by featherweight contender Chris Gutierrez.

See the footage below. Hint: Prates is the one smoking cigarettes in clip.

“El Guapo” Gutierrez is set to meet John Castañeda on Saturday’s UFC Kansas City card. He spotted Carlos Prates from his hotel room.

It’s fair to say that cigarettes are not a normal part of a UFC fighter’s training regimen. In fact, cigarettes are generally considered viciously detrimental to just about everybody. However, the habit has worked well for Prates so far. At least, it hasn’t hindered him overtly — yet. The Brazilian is also known to enjoy the occasional adult refreshment (meaning alcohol) during his training camps.

Despite these generally frowned-upon habits, he’s 4-0 in the Octagon, and if he springs the upset on Garry this weekend, he’ll be one of the top contenders in his division.

Carlos Prates Ian Garry UFC

