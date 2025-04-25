WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner caught smoking cigarettes days before main event fight

It’s no secret that UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates enjoys the occasional — or regular — cigarette. What may surprise some fans is that the Brazilian is still hacking darts mere days before the biggest fight of his life.

Prates is currently ranked No. 13 at welterweight, thanks in large part to recent victories over welterweight veterans Li Jingliang and Neil Magny. This weekend, in the main event of the UFC’s latest stop in Kansas City, he will take on No. 7-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry. The winner of their fight probably isn’t next for a shot at the welterweight title, but they will be close. Safe to say the stakes of the fight are extremely high.

That hasn’t stopped Prates from having a few smokes.