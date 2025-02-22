Joe Lopez believes Ilia Topuria is following the Conor McGregor model

By Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach Joe Lopez believes Ilia Topuria is following the Conor McGregor model by moving to lightweight.

Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor

As we know, Ilia Topuria is making a move from the featherweight division to lightweight – vacating the gold at 145 pounds in the process. While that’s a shame for the 145 pound division, it certainly opens up a lot of doors for him at 155.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier explains why he’s surprised by Ilia Topuria’s lightweight switch

Someone else who’s taken a similar path to that in the past is Conor McGregor. After he climbed to the top of the mountain at featherweight, he immediately set his sights on adventures in different weight classes.

Joe Lopez, who is the head coach of Alexander Volkanovski, recently gave his thoughts on what exactly Topuria is trying to do.

Lopez’s view on McGregor

“I spoke to his coaches and everything else, but on all accounts I think he he struggles to make that featherweight division,” Lopez told Submission Radio. “I guess he’s won that title, and he wants to follow the same path as (Conor) McGregor – and good luck to him if he makes that much money. I’d do it as well.”

Lopez went on to discuss the possibility of Volkanovski battling Topuria in a rematch at some point in the future.

“Oh, 100 percent, it would be a fight of ages, and I know Volk wants to get that back,” Lopez said. “He was pretty disappointed that Ilia pulled out because Volk’s very proud, and he wants it back. He just wants it back.

“Like I’ve said, maybe we came back too early after the Islam (Makhachev) fight (at UFC 294) and Volk was a little bit gun shy, but we’re not here to make excuses. But we’d really like to get that one back.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with this assessment? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria

Related

Ilia Topuria Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he's surprised by Ilia Topuria's lightweight switch

Harry Kettle - February 22, 2025
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes claims UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate featherweight title for lightweight move: "They were very clear"

Josh Evanoff - February 21, 2025

Featherweight contender Diego Lopes has claimed the UFC is done with two-division champions.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after 'El Matador' vacates UFC gold

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has praise for Ilia Topuria, but he’s still not keen on “El Matador” getting a UFC lightweight title shot.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Dana White explains Ilia Topuria vacating UFC featherweight title

Harry Kettle - February 21, 2025

UFC president Dana White has explained why Ilia Topuria decided to vacate the featherweight championship.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev's manager sounds off on possible Ilia Topuria bout: "We already gave chances to featherweight champ"

Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager doesn’t seem to be a fan of a potential bout with former UFC champion Ilia Topuria.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev isn't afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor set to file official appeal over civil sexual assault verdict

Harry Kettle - February 18, 2025

Controversial UFC star Conor McGregor is set to file an official appeal over the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor teasing a fight in BKFC once again.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria provides interesting assessment of Dagestani fighters

Harry Kettle - February 17, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has given an interesting assessment of how Dagestani fighters perform in competitive fights.

Fedor Emelianenko
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor drops massive BKFC tease involving Fedor Emelianenko: 'Some news might be coming'

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Conor McGregor is teasing MMA legend Fedor Emeliananeko possibly entering the world of BKFC.