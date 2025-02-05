Dominick Cruz out of UFC Seattle co-main event fight against Rob Font

By Cole Shelton - February 5, 2025

Dominick Cruz is out of his UFC Seattle co-main event against Rob Font.

Dominick Cruz

Cruz was supposed to have his retirement fight against Font in an intriguing bantamweight bout. However, on Wednesday, Cageside Press reported that Cruz suffered an injury and is out of his fight against Font. Following the report, BJPENN.com was able to confirm with sources close to the situation that Cruz did indeed suffer an injury which forced him to withdraw from the contest.

Dominick Cruz (24-4) hasn’t fought since August of 2022 when he suffered a KO loss to Marlon Vera. Before that, Cruz had back-to-back wins over Pedro Munhoz and Casey Kenney.

Rob Font (21-8) returned to the win column with a decision win over Kyler Phillips. Before that, he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Rob Font and Cory Sandhagen. Font is 11-7 in the UFC with notable wins over Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, Ricky Simon, and Sergio Pettis among others.

Whether or not the UFC will look to rebook this fight or keep Font on the card is to be seen. But, Dominick Cruz did say before the fight that this would likely be his retirement bout.

“For me, it is,” Cruz said on ESPN when asked if he thinks this will be his last fight. “(It’s) not because of my mentality, not because of my skillset. Yeah, I lost my last fight, but I was in that fight every minute of the fight. When I got finished, I was going for the kill, which got me hurt. It wasn’t one of those situations where I was bowing out of the fight. It was that I was in the fight trying to kill the guy, and I hurt myself, and that led to the finish eventually.”

Cruz is the former UFC bantamweight champion.

UFC Seattle fight card

Following Dominick Cruz pulling out of his UFC Seattle co-main event against Rob Font, the card is as follows:

  • Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
  • Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Rob Font vs TBD
  • Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Ion Cuțelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira
  • Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
  • Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Goff

