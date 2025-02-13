Surging UFC middleweight questions how much longer Dricus du Plessis’ title run will last
How long will Dricus du Plessis remain the UFC middleweight champion?
It’s a question many fans and experts are asking after “Stillknocks” earned his second successful title defense at UFC 312. Du Plessis had a one-sided showing against Sean Strickland in their rematch at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The reigning 185-pound king retained his gold via unanimous decision.
Despite his accolades, many still wonder if du Plessis has the skillset to reign for much longer, that includes one streaking middleweight.
Will DDP’s UFC Title Reign Last?
We’re a full year into Dricus du Plessis’ run as the UFC middleweight champion. Despite having two title defenses on his resume, rising 185-pounder Gregory Rodrigues wonders how much longer DDP’s run will last (h/t MMAJunkie).
“It was good. It was good for DDP,” Rodrigues told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “He did his job. Before the fight, my thought was he’ll still be the champion, and he did. But I don’t know if he’s going to hold this belt to the end of this year. He’s going to fight Chimaev, right? It’s a good match, but his will is still there, right? He’s the champion, he’s young.
“But I don’t know if he has the quality to continue with the belt. The division has changed, so many good names, and they’re coming up. (Nassourdine) Imavov is right there, Caio Borralho. So many good guys coming up. Me, a couple more days and I’ll be there. The division is starting to get exciting, and I’m excited to live in this perfect moment.”
Many expect Khamzat Chimaev to be du Plessis’ next title challenger. If “Stillknocks” can thwart Chimaev, he hopes to turn his attention to UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. “Poatan” has his own title defense coming up against Magomed Ankalaev on March 8th. Much like Chimaev would be for DDP, fans and pundits believe Ankalaev will be a stern test for Pereira.
