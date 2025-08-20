Dana White announces 4 fights for October’s UFC Vancouver event including Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez
UFC boss Dana White has announced four fights for UFC Vancouver, including Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez.
As we know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to return to Vancouver, Canada later this year. It was always expected to be a big card and now, we have a few fight announcements that should raise a few eyebrows. This includes the main event of the evening, which will be contested by Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez.
RELATED: Khamzat Chimaev, Reinier De Ridder and Paulo Costa trade shots on social media
Right now, the middleweight division is on fire in the UFC. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev’s title win over Dricus du Plessis, there are so many contenders rising up at 185 pounds who are looking to make some real noise. This includes de Ridder and Hernandez who, you could argue, are the most intriguing possible challengers currently residing in the top 15.
In a recent announcement on social media, it was confirmed that Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez will meet in British Columbia.
This is going to be FUN 👀
Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez is the #UFCVancouver main event!
Tickets on sale Friday | Learn more: https://t.co/Sy7avEfmJe pic.twitter.com/Uoi2AStUWT
— UFC (@ufc) August 19, 2025
UFC announces de Ridder vs Hernandez
You’d have to imagine that the winner of this five-round battle will be the one who receives the next shot at UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. Who knows, perhaps they could even turn around and compete for the belt in the first few months of 2026.
Elsewhere, there are some other really fun fights that have been confirmed for October 18th. This includes Marlon Vera vs Aiemann Zahabi, Kevin Holland vs Mike Malott and Manon Fiorot going up against Jasmine Jasudavicius.
Which fight are you most excited to see? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anthony Hernandez Reinier de Ridder UFC