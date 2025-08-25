Natalie Salcedo guarantees entertainment in promotional debut: “Either they keep up with me or they break”

Natalie Salcedo brings undefeated confidence into her ONE Championship debut against seasoned competition. The American newcomer faces Macarena Aragon determined to prove her perfect record translates against elite-level opposition.

Salcedo battles Aragon in atomweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The 33-year-old Denver native enters with a spotless 3-0 professional record highlighted by two impressive finishes.

Salcedo compiled a 5-0 amateur record before transitioning to professional competition with immediate success. Her most recent victory came via second-round armbar in May 2024, showcasing the submission skills that complement her well-rounded attack.

Aragon presents a significant test for the promotional newcomer. The Argentine fighter entered ONE Championship with an undefeated record but has struggled against elite competition since her arrival.

Salcedo studied Aragon’s previous performances and identified multiple weaknesses to exploit. She believes her opponent’s striking lacks technical precision while her ground game offers limited threats.

The American expects to dominate exchanges regardless of where the fight takes place. Her confidence stems from training that prepared her for every possible scenario against a dangerous judo practitioner.

“She’s a great opponent, she’s a really good judo practitioner, she has decent striking, and (she is) a good jiu-jitsu practitioner as well,” Salcedo said.

“I know that this is gonna be my first fight. I know that it’s gonna be a good fight, and so I’m really excited for it. But I also don’t really think that she’s gonna be able to push me or challenge me as easy as she thinks.”