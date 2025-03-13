Donald Trump praises Conor McGregor during recent meeting with Irish prime minister: “Best tattoos I’ve ever seen”

By Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump recently offered praise of UFC star Conor McGregor during a meeting with the Irish prime minister.

Donald Trump, Conor McGregor

It’s no secret that the 45th and 47th U.S. President is a longtime fan of MMA and the UFC. As a lifelong friend of Dana White, Donald Trump began attending events on a regular basis in 2022 to promote his second Presidential campaign. The organization’s efforts paid off in November, as the Republican nominee defeated then-Vice President Kamala Harris to win a second trip to the White House.

As President of The United States, Donald Trump has to meet with world leaders on a regular basis. Earlier this week, he welcomed Ireland’s de facto prime minister, Michael Martin, to the White House. Naturally, the two discussed important world events, and the ongoing tariff situation. However, Trump couldn’t stop himself from discussing the UFC.

Speaking with White House reporters, the politician took some time to praise former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor. While Donald Trump has previously called Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite fighter of all-time, he’s seemingly still a fan of ‘The Notorious’. However, the 78-year-old also seems to appreciate McGregor’s tattoos as much as his fighting style.

Donald Trump praises former UFC champion Conor McGregor during recent meeting with Irish prime minister

“I do happen to like your fighter, he’s got the best tattoos I’ve ever seen.” Donald Trump stated earlier this week, referring to former UFC champion Conor McGregor. “Conor’s great, right? Talking about Conor, but you have a lot of great Irish fighters actually. Great fighters. I don’t know what that is but Ireland’s always had a lot of really good fighters. You know why? Because they’re tough people. They’re smart people and they’re passionate people.”

For what it’s worth, Donald Trump’s support of Conor McGregor comes as no surprise. In January, ‘The Notorious’ was one of the guest fighters at the politician’s inauguration, alongside names such as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. McGregor himself has voiced political ambitions, signaling a future run for public office on several occasions.

However, the 36-year-old is reportedly still an active fighter. Earlier this year, Dana White revealed plans for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC in the fall, likely against Michael Chandler. However, given the Irishman’s history since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021, those plans remain up in the air.

What do you make of these comments from Donald Trump? Do you think Conor McGregor will return to the UFC one day?

