Oleksandr Usyk sends heartfelt message to former foe Anthony Joshua after fatal car accident

By Curtis Calhoun - December 29, 2025
Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua take a photo ringside at a Riyadh Season event

Heavyweight boxing legend Oleksandr Usyk sent a message to his two-time rival Anthony Joshua after Joshua was injured in a fatal car accident.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua suffered unimaginable losses earlier this week after he was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that took the lives of two of his closest friends.

Joshua, who was in Nigeria visiting friends and family just weeks after his win over Jake Paul, was injured in a two-car collision on Monday in Nigeria. As of this writing, Joshua is in stable condition and is receiving treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

According to reports surrounding the accident, Joshua was a few feet away from sustaining a potentially fatal hit in the incident. Matchroom Boxing, Joshua’s promoter, recently confirmed the deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, two of Joshua’s closest friends and teammates.

After the news broke, Joshua’s two-time heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk reached out on social media.

Oleksandr Usyk sends message to Anthony Joshua after losing two friends in car accident

In a recent Instagram story post, Usyk reacted to the news of Joshua’s car accident in Nigeria.

“This is an unbelievable loss,” Usyk said on social media Monday.

“They were two incredible people who were not only part of AJ’s team, but also friends! My sincere condolences to their families, loved ones, and everyone who knew them.

“Anthony – wishing you a speedy recovery. Stay strong, champion.”

Usyk and Joshua fought twice in the ring with the former winning both affairs. Usyk hasn’t competed since defeating Daniel Dubois to win the lineal heavyweight championship earlier this year.

Joshua handed Paul his second-career defeat, and first by knockout, in Miami earlier this month. He’s looking to get back into the heavyweight title mix once he returns and fully recovers from the car accident.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated as more details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk

Related

Conor McGregor UFC entrance

Terence Crawford believes Conor McGregor did 'real good' against Floyd Mayweather

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2025
Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua suffers minor injuries in car crash that kills two in Nigeria

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2025

Heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has suffered minor injuries in a car crash that has reportedly killed two others in Nigeria.

Tyron Woodley entrance for Anderson Silva fight
Luke Rockhold

Ex-UFC champ thinks Tyron Woodley's heart isn't in fighting amid TKO loss to Anderson Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 28, 2025

A former UFC champion believes that Tyron Woodley’s desire to fight isn’t at the level it once was.

Conor McGregor laughs while attending a UFC event, opposite Jake Paul knocked down by Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor mocks Jake Paul's broken jaw in since-deleted Christmas social media message

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor reignited his feud with Jake Paul with a since-deleted Christmas message to the polarizing boxer.

Joe Rogan commentates at UFC 300, opposite Jake Paul
Boxing News

Joe Rogan attempts to persuade Jake Paul towards retirement after knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Curtis Calhoun - December 26, 2025

Longtime UFC and combat sports analyst Joe Rogan wants Jake Paul to strongly consider hanging up the gloves after fighting Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn scoffs at claim that Jake Paul had Anthony Joshua hurt in 'horrendous mismatch'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 26, 2025
Anthony Joshua defeats Jake Paul
Boxing News

Logan Paul shares theory on how Jake Paul could've survived against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025

Logan Paul believes his brother, Jake Paul, might’ve gone the distance against Anthony Joshua if one aspect of his preparation was adjusted.

Anthony Joshua lands punch on Jake Paul
Boxing News

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua outcome was disappointing, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 24, 2025

Jake Paul suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua and a broken jaw for good measure, but one UFC icon is left unsatisfied.

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during their boxing match
Boxing News

UFC star believes Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua was scripted after watching brutal KO finish

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

A former UFC champion believes Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua shared a gentleman’s agreement before their heavyweight boxing match.

Jake Paul and Logan Paul embrace after Jake's fight against Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls out 'lowkey soft' potential next opponent just days after Anthony Joshua KO loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 23, 2025

Jake Paul has a big name in mind for his next professional boxing match just days after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.