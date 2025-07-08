Max Holloway slams ‘ridiculous’ UFC rankings ahead of Dustin Poirier fight

Max Holloway has some issues with the official UFC rankings.

Hawaii’s Holloway is set to return to Octagon in the main event of the widely criticized UFC 318 card on July 19. It will go down in New Orleans, and his opponent will be Louisiana’s own Dustin Poirier, who is set to retire, win, lose, or draw.

While Holloway had his best UFC success at featherweight, this fight with Poirier will occur at lightweight. It will be the Hawaiian’s first lightweight fight since he officially left the featherweight division behind following a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, who has also moved up to lightweight.

Given that Holloway has permanently left featherweight behind, he was pretty confused to himself still ranked No. 1 in the division.

He made his feelings clear in an interview with MMA Junkie.