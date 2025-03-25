UFC star Ilia Topuria unveils new Octagon nickname ahead of lightweight jump

UFC star Ilia Topuria has unveiled his new Octagon nickname ahead of his move up to the lightweight division.

The Georgian-Spanish MMA star has, to this point, fought with the nickname “El Matador.” However, he recently revealed plans to change his nickname ahead of his next fight.

“El Matador has been my [alias] in every fight,” he teased on X. “But next time, I’ll step into the Octagon with a new identity.”

Topuria’s next matchup isn’t confirmed, but he has already alleviated his fans’ curiosity by revealing the nickname he’ll use going forward.

From now on, Topuria will be going by “El Leyenda,” which means “The Legend” in Spanish.

The UFC star revealed the new nickname at a ceremony in Toledo, Spain, where he is having a local street named after him.