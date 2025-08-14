Dricus du Plessis believes he’d be close to middleweight GOAT status with win over Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis believes he’ll be getting closer to middleweight GOAT status if he’s able to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. While many believe he’s more than capable of picking up the win, they’d also acknowledge that Chimaev is a different kind of beast to anyone he’s fought in the past.

Right now, du Plessis is considered to be one of the most unpredictable champions in the sport of mixed martial arts. However, it feels like fans and pundits are slowly but surely starting to give him the kind of credit he deserves.

In a recent interview, du Plessis was asked about potentially becoming the greatest middleweight of all time, and how far away he believes that he is from earning that title.