Dricus du Plessis believes he’d be close to middleweight GOAT status with win over Khamzat Chimaev

By Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Dricus du Plessis believes he’ll be getting closer to middleweight GOAT status if he’s able to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

On Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 319. While many believe he’s more than capable of picking up the win, they’d also acknowledge that Chimaev is a different kind of beast to anyone he’s fought in the past.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis opens up on hotel run-in with Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 319: ‘Won’t be any antics’

Right now, du Plessis is considered to be one of the most unpredictable champions in the sport of mixed martial arts. However, it feels like fans and pundits are slowly but surely starting to give him the kind of credit he deserves.

In a recent interview, du Plessis was asked about potentially becoming the greatest middleweight of all time, and how far away he believes that he is from earning that title.

du Plessis discusses possible middleweight GOAT status

‘Yeah, in terms of the amount of title defenses, for sure,” he replied.

“I think Chris Weidman is amazing. I’m a massive, massive fan. But when you look at the amount of defenses and you look at a guy like Anderson Silva, for example. I think Anderson Silva is the GOAT because he’s always been a hero of mine.

“You have to look also in terms of era of title defenses. Who these guys fought? Did they fight a guy with a part-time job? Did they fight full-time fighters? Was the sport ever as developed as it is right now?’

“I can’t take away from any of those guys. I’m just saying, in today’s age of fighting, that amount of defenses is not always possible.

“Right now, I still have a long way to go before I’m considered the greatest of all time or even the greatest middleweight of all time. After this fight, I’m right up there. I’m getting very close to that.”

